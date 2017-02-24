WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - next 6 games

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves next 6 games

 
Post a reply

next 6 games

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:34 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6501
Location: Home sweet home
after tonights defeat against a useful cas team the next 6 fixtures dont fill me with to much optimism..
salford away-always a tough fixture,they seem to be a bit better than last season if hudds away is owt to go by.
wigan home-one game at home i love to win but its wigan,
leigh away.they av just beat st eddies saints.
st eddies saints away can we carry on our hoo doo there.
hull at home..not the easiest of games i.e wemberlee.
leeds..not the team they were..but...

for me id love 12 points think 8 is more realistic any thing less would that be a disaster

Re: next 6 games

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:53 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5121
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sir adrian morley wrote:
after tonights defeat against a useful cas team the next 6 fixtures dont fill me with to much optimism..
salford away-always a tough fixture,they seem to be a bit better than last season if hudds away is owt to go by.
wigan home-one game at home i love to win but its wigan,
leigh away.they av just beat st eddies saints.
st eddies saints away can we carry on our hoo doo there.
hull at home..not the easiest of games i.e wemberlee.
leeds..not the team they were..but...

for me id love 12 points think 8 is more realistic any thing less would that be a disaster


wow man your on drugs............. seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?

I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........

tonight was a loving disgrace nothing more nothing less if I was a Cas fan I'd be worried why they didn't stick 40 or 50 points on us we were toothless.

Kevin Brown sticking to his left flank like a limpet was a joke. A leader would have at least had the decency to help out in the middle of the park........

I caught the end of the Sky sports coverage and had to listen to the clowns lauding Castleford as the next best thing since bread cut into slices...... Jesus this backwater team hasn't won a pot since colour telly was invented....and after two games they are a benchmark for modern Rugby......and shoe ins for a treble.........

what a loving disaster of a night.....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:00 am
steadygetyerboots-on Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 951
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
the flying biscuit wrote:
wow man your on drugs............. seriously you think we can win 4 of those 6 games.....?

I think we can win two....... Hull at home and Leeds at Home....before that we will have played 6 lost 6 and Tony Smith should have been sacked..........

tonight was a loving disgrace nothing more nothing less if I was a Cas fan I'd be worried why they didn't stick 40 or 50 points on us we were toothless.

Kevin Brown sticking to his left flank like a limpet was a joke. A leader would have at least had the decency to help out in the middle of the park........

I caught the end of the Sky sports coverage and had to listen to the clowns lauding Castleford as the next best thing since bread cut into slices...... Jesus this backwater team hasn't won a pot since colour telly was invented....and after two games they are a benchmark for modern Rugby......and shoe ins for a treble.........

what a loving disaster of a night.....


Probably best you go have a lie down in a quiet room!
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".

Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:43 am
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3366
Location: Still waiting for the title
sir adrian morley wrote:
after tonights defeat against a useful cas team the next 6 fixtures dont fill me with to much optimism..
salford away-always a tough fixture,they seem to be a bit better than last season if hudds away is owt to go by.
wigan home-one game at home i love to win but its wigan,
leigh away.they av just beat st eddies saints.
st eddies saints away can we carry on our hoo doo there.
hull at home..not the easiest of games i.e wemberlee.
leeds..not the team they were..but...

for me id love 12 points think 8 is more realistic any thing less would that be a disaster


Salford - Possibly scrape a win.
Wigan - No chance not got the backs to trouble them.
Leigh - Be a tough one they are off and running and should have beaten Leeds, Narrow victory but wouldn't surprise me if we lost
St Helens - Defeat
Hull - Narrow victory
Leeds - Not the team they were victory

I see two at a push three wins there.
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:09 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3578
Location: Its in the name
man we are S L O W....very slow indeed...especially in the halves. I see nothing in Patton other than 'average-at-best'. he doesn't have an x factor in his game..because he ain't quick enough.
I know we beat an under-cooked, average looking Broncos team...so what...counts for zip IMO. Lets see how we get on against a team like Salford. Are we going to do a Leeds 2016? Feels like it at the moment.

Livett is showing some great promise....its his year to break through. We do have good players to come back in....and that SHOULD see us into a play-off place.

I thought we looked tired last night...maybe last week took it out of them....hope that is the case....because if it isn't...gonna be a long season!
top flight since 1895

Re: next 6 games

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:14 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 280
Location: Manchester
sir adrian morley wrote:
after tonights defeat against a useful cas team the next 6 fixtures dont fill me with to much optimism..
salford away-always a tough fixture,they seem to be a bit better than last season if hudds away is owt to go by.
wigan home-one game at home i love to win but its wigan,
leigh away.they av just beat st eddies saints.
st eddies saints away can we carry on our hoo doo there.
hull at home..not the easiest of games i.e wemberlee.
leeds..not the team they were..but...

for me id love 12 points think 8 is more realistic any thing less would that be a disaster

A disaster is an exaggeration. We may win 3 and lose 3 of those six but then win the next eight. Then the poor start to the season is forgotten about.

In sport, fans get far too carried away with bad runs of form and good runs of form. Most of the time things are ever as bad or as good as fans get carried away thinking they are.

Last season we lost 2 games in a row twice during the season (v Sts+Hudds in Apr then Wakey+Cas in May) and we finished top of the league. It doesn't matter where you are in the table until after the final hooter of the final game.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, jj86, Keiththered, Kevin Turvey, latchfordbob, leslie boyd, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Oxford Exile, Philth, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, Wire Weaver and 299 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,2431,81775,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}