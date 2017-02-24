after tonights defeat against a useful cas team the next 6 fixtures dont fill me with to much optimism..

salford away-always a tough fixture,they seem to be a bit better than last season if hudds away is owt to go by.

wigan home-one game at home i love to win but its wigan,

leigh away.they av just beat st eddies saints.

st eddies saints away can we carry on our hoo doo there.

hull at home..not the easiest of games i.e wemberlee.

leeds..not the team they were..but...



for me id love 12 points think 8 is more realistic any thing less would that be a disaster