LifeLongHKRFan wrote: I think he was alluding to what you post on here versus what you post on your own board and not that you post under a different name.

Thank you,I was indeed.i don't have a problem with being pulled up over posts if someone genuinely offended but you can't go around bleating that someone has said nasty words about my team when you spend a fair bit of your time doing same thing. Think the guy saying that we both chuckle at each others misfortune was right.youd think after last year it wouldn't niggle them so much?