There has been a lot of criticism of Super League in recent times, so we counter it last weekend by a clean sweep of victories in the WCC series against 2 teams from arguably the best competition in the world. Those performances will give the game here a much needed short-term shot in the arm.



To reinforce SL's response further, I've just watched an outstanding game of RL tonight on Sky, that had everything that is good about our beautiful sport in this country. Pace, expansiveness, skill, desire and commitment.



Thankfully tonight's game was the total opposite to the dour and turgid fayre that was dished up last night on telly in the name of our sport at the K-Com.



I can only hope that the derty berds can rediscover their mojo for the good of the sport in Hull and the game at large, as their new found support will quickly dissipate if they serve up more of the same.



I like the style of creative and expansive play that Tim Sheens is trying to bring to our club. Get it right allied to some defensive steel and we just might have a more than a fair chance to get back to SL at the first time of asking.



I hope Cas win a couple of trophies this year.



I can't take issue over anything in that post although I tried.best 2 teams in league to watch played tonight on sky.wigan are much better than the sum of their part's but are generally tough to watch.fc stunk catalans also were not great to watch but Bird was class. Walsh and myler are a good half back pair.jts a little strange watching superleague again with us not in it but gives you a different perspective commented on last night's game on vt and predictably fc bummers wade in saying enjoy Batley etc.i thought fc were nowt special last year but found a league decimated by injury and still contrived to win 1 trophy when should have been 3 (although I accept the 1 was a big deal for them).But iv watched every televised game and Castleford are a joy to behold.webster is immense and so much speed and skill in that side I hope they win the whole thing.fc stunk the telly out and there is much more of that to come for the curly turds.top 4 is a pipe dream for them.they are coming somewhere between 6 and 9.Can see Huddersfield walloping them next week and they will self implode.look at ranieri

Hull play an attritional game based on strong defence. When it works they're happy; it gives them a really solid foundation and a justified belief they can win any game in that league. When we were at our best in SL in 09-10, we had an unflashy game plan based on hard work keeping our error rate low. In recent years when we've 'tried to play some footy', we've been less than solid. Not the only reason, of course.

There are more big strong units about than naturally gifted RL footballers, and where there is talent it is often of the erratic variety - Eden, Hall and Dixon types.

Hull aren't pretty to watch, but Radford has given then 'substance' which I admire, in the way you admire something functionally impressive like a truck, and envy. Kelly might give them another dimension, and 2017 will be a different challenge for them. Even if it's not very entertaining it should be intriguing.

I can't take issue over anything in that post although I tried.best 2 teams in league to watch played tonight on sky.wigan are much better than the sum of their part's but are generally tough to watch.fc stunk catalans also were not great to watch but Bird was class. Walsh and myler are a good half back pair.jts a little strange watching superleague again with us not in it but gives you a different perspective commented on last night's game on vt and predictably fc bummers wade in saying enjoy Batley etc.i thought fc were nowt special last year but found a league decimated by injury and still contrived to win 1 trophy when should have been 3 (although I accept the 1 was a big deal for them).But iv watched every televised game and Castleford are a joy to behold.webster is immense and so much speed and skill in that side I hope they win the whole thing.fc stunk the telly out and there is much more of that to come for the curly turds.top 4 is a pipe dream for them.they are coming somewhere between 6 and 9.Can see Huddersfield walloping them next week and they will self implode.look at ranieri

Amazing how every post you make is anti-Hull. Jealousy is a terrible thing.





Sharings caring. Jealous of what exactly? I'm just a supporter same as rest of us .As I said watching superleague now you can do it without blinkers on and I comment on my view of that game.why do I bother? Why do you reply? What's it all about? Don't worry about it.its just opinions



don't think hes jealous theres plenty of sharks fans who do the same that's how it is



I started this thread and I'm going to have to slap you down on the anti Hull sentiment there Hessle Roader.



I'm not fond of the black and white persuasion, but it's Rugby League and it's Hull, both of which I am extremely passionate about although I now live in gorgeous North Yorkshire. Therefore by association anybody who supports Hull has some discerning taste, albeit at a level well below my fellow Robins.



The point of this thread is this. As a guy who likes his food, prepare for some analogies. The game of Rugby League in the UK got a huge boost from the SL success over the NRL last weekend. It was like eating a fillet steak at the Blacksmiths Arms at Westow near Malton. The next opportunity to showcase the British game's skills and excitement on TV was dished up on Thursday as a Westlers Burger at Hull Fair between you and Catalans, but thankfully I got to eat a Chateaubriand again last night watching Cas beat Wire.



The point you're missing is that Hull missed a golden opportunity to impress the watching TV public and the impressive crowd of over 13000 for your first home game and showcase all that is good about our RL game over here. It was boring, lacking skill, unexciting and cack, not helped by excessive infringements and poor refereeing. Craig was right to say that you stunk the telly out.



I started this thread and I'm going to have to slap you down on the anti Hull sentiment there Hessle Roader.

I'm not fond of the black and white persuasion, but it's Rugby League and it's Hull, both of which I am extremely passionate about although I now live in gorgeous North Yorkshire. Therefore by association anybody who supports Hull has some discerning taste, albeit at a level well below my fellow Robins.

The point of this thread is this. As a guy who likes his food, prepare for some analogies. The game of Rugby League in the UK got a huge boost from the SL success over the NRL last weekend. It was like eating a fillet steak at the Blacksmiths Arms at Westow near Malton. The next opportunity to showcase the British game's skills and excitement on TV was dished up on Thursday as a Westlers Burger at Hull Fair between you and Catalans, but thankfully I got to eat a Chateaubriand again last night watching Cas beat Wire.

The point you're missing is that Hull missed a golden opportunity to impress the watching TV public and the impressive crowd of over 13000 for your first home game and showcase all that is good about our RL game over here. It was boring, lacking skill, unexciting and cack, not helped by excessive infringements and poor refereeing. Craig was right to say that you stunk the telly out.

For the sake of balance and fairness, I have witnessed similar performances from many teams in recent times including my own.

I'm not fond of the black and white persuasion, but it's Rugby League and it's Hull, both of which I am extremely passionate about although I now live in gorgeous North Yorkshire. Therefore by association anybody who supports Hull has some discerning taste, albeit at a level well below my fellow Robins.



The point of this thread is this. As a guy who likes his food, prepare for some analogies. The game of Rugby League in the UK got a huge boost from the SL success over the NRL last weekend. It was like eating a fillet steak at the Blacksmiths Arms at Westow near Malton. The next opportunity to showcase the British game's skills and excitement on TV was dished up on Thursday as a Westlers Burger at Hull Fair between you and Catalans, but thankfully I got to eat a Chateaubriand again last night watching Cas beat Wire.



The point you're missing is that Hull missed a golden opportunity to impress the watching TV public and the impressive crowd of over 13000 for your first home game and showcase all that is good about our RL game over here. It was boring, lacking skill, unexciting and cack, not helped by excessive infringements and poor refereeing. Craig was right to say that you stunk the telly out.



I'm not fond of the black and white persuasion, but it's Rugby League and it's Hull, both of which I am extremely passionate about although I now live in gorgeous North Yorkshire. Therefore by association anybody who supports Hull has some discerning taste, albeit at a level well below my fellow Robins.

The point of this thread is this. As a guy who likes his food, prepare for some analogies. The game of Rugby League in the UK got a huge boost from the SL success over the NRL last weekend. It was like eating a fillet steak at the Blacksmiths Arms at Westow near Malton. The next opportunity to showcase the British game's skills and excitement on TV was dished up on Thursday as a Westlers Burger at Hull Fair between you and Catalans, but thankfully I got to eat a Chateaubriand again last night watching Cas beat Wire.

The point you're missing is that Hull missed a golden opportunity to impress the watching TV public and the impressive crowd of over 13000 for your first home game and showcase all that is good about our RL game over here. It was boring, lacking skill, unexciting and cack, not helped by excessive infringements and poor refereeing. Craig was right to say that you stunk the telly out.

For the sake of balance and fairness, I have witnessed similar performances from many teams in recent times including my own.

And guess what? I don't disagree with a single word that you've written. My beef is with your fellow fan (or in his case fanatic) coming with such vitriol. I don't like Rovers but will engage in banter with your supporters. What I wouldn't do is sink to his level.



Hessle Roader wrote: And guess what? I don't disagree with a single word that you've written. My beef is with your fellow fan (or in his case fanatic) coming with such vitriol. I don't like Rovers but will engage in banter with your supporters. What I wouldn't do is sink to his level.

Some fans of both sides can't post without a dig at the other it's just the way it is im not really bothered about Hull this year as were not in the same division (but obviously there's still a part of me that laughs when they get beat

Posts: 4415

