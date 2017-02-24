WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:26 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1081
There has been a lot of criticism of Super League in recent times, so we counter it last weekend by a clean sweep of victories in the WCC series against 2 teams from arguably the best competition in the world. Those performances will give the game here a much needed short-term shot in the arm.

To reinforce SL's response further, I've just watched an outstanding game of RL tonight on Sky, that had everything that is good about our beautiful sport in this country. Pace, expansiveness, skill, desire and commitment.

Thankfully tonight's game was the total opposite to the dour and turgid fayre that was dished up last night on telly in the name of our sport at the K-Com.

I can only hope that the derty berds can rediscover their mojo for the good of the sport in Hull and the game at large, as their new found support will quickly dissipate if they serve up more of the same.

I like the style of creative and expansive play that Tim Sheens is trying to bring to our club. Get it right allied to some defensive steel and we just might have a more than a fair chance to get back to SL at the first time of asking.

I hope Cas win a couple of trophies this year.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:56 am
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 405
I can't take issue over anything in that post although I tried.best 2 teams in league to watch played tonight on sky.wigan are much better than the sum of their part's but are generally tough to watch.fc stunk catalans also were not great to watch but Bird was class. Walsh and myler are a good half back pair.jts a little strange watching superleague again with us not in it but gives you a different perspective commented on last night's game on vt and predictably fc bummers wade in saying enjoy Batley etc.i thought fc were nowt special last year but found a league decimated by injury and still contrived to win 1 trophy when should have been 3 (although I accept the 1 was a big deal for them).But iv watched every televised game and Castleford are a joy to behold.webster is immense and so much speed and skill in that side I hope they win the whole thing.fc stunk the telly out and there is much more of that to come for the curly turds.top 4 is a pipe dream for them.they are coming somewhere between 6 and 9.Can see Huddersfield walloping them next week and they will self implode.look at ranieri

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:48 am
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9673
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Hull play an attritional game based on strong defence. When it works they're happy; it gives them a really solid foundation and a justified belief they can win any game in that league. When we were at our best in SL in 09-10, we had an unflashy game plan based on hard work keeping our error rate low. In recent years when we've 'tried to play some footy', we've been less than solid. Not the only reason, of course.
There are more big strong units about than naturally gifted RL footballers, and where there is talent it is often of the erratic variety - Eden, Hall and Dixon types.
Hull aren't pretty to watch, but Radford has given then 'substance' which I admire, in the way you admire something functionally impressive like a truck, and envy. Kelly might give them another dimension, and 2017 will be a different challenge for them. Even if it's not very entertaining it should be intriguing.
While I've nothing against Cas and it would be great to see a different team winning trophies, and in their case genuinely inspiring, the (IMO) weirdly excessive, if somewhat patronising, praise they attract from many sections of the game, I find tiresome.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:51 am
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3912
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
craig hkr wrote:
I can't take issue over anything in that post although I tried.best 2 teams in league to watch played tonight on sky.wigan are much better than the sum of their part's but are generally tough to watch.fc stunk catalans also were not great to watch but Bird was class. Walsh and myler are a good half back pair.jts a little strange watching superleague again with us not in it but gives you a different perspective commented on last night's game on vt and predictably fc bummers wade in saying enjoy Batley etc.i thought fc were nowt special last year but found a league decimated by injury and still contrived to win 1 trophy when should have been 3 (although I accept the 1 was a big deal for them).But iv watched every televised game and Castleford are a joy to behold.webster is immense and so much speed and skill in that side I hope they win the whole thing.fc stunk the telly out and there is much more of that to come for the curly turds.top 4 is a pipe dream for them.they are coming somewhere between 6 and 9.Can see Huddersfield walloping them next week and they will self implode.look at ranieri



Amazing how every post you make is anti-Hull. Jealousy is a terrible thing.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:08 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 405
Sharings caring. Jealous of what exactly? I'm just a supporter same as rest of us .As I said watching superleague now you can do it without blinkers on and I comment on my view of that game.why do I bother? Why do you reply? What's it all about? Don't worry about it.its just opinions

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:03 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 198
Hessle Roader wrote:
Amazing how every post you make is anti-Hull. Jealousy is a terrible thing.
don't think hes jealous theres plenty of sharks fans who do the same that's how it is
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:30 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1081
Hessle Roader wrote:
Amazing how every post you make is anti-Hull. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

I started this thread and I'm going to have to slap you down on the anti Hull sentiment there Hessle Roader.

I'm not fond of the black and white persuasion, but it's Rugby League and it's Hull, both of which I am extremely passionate about although I now live in gorgeous North Yorkshire. Therefore by association anybody who supports Hull has some discerning taste, albeit at a level well below my fellow Robins. :D

The point of this thread is this. As a guy who likes his food, prepare for some analogies. The game of Rugby League in the UK got a huge boost from the SL success over the NRL last weekend. It was like eating a fillet steak at the Blacksmiths Arms at Westow near Malton. The next opportunity to showcase the British game's skills and excitement on TV was dished up on Thursday as a Westlers Burger at Hull Fair between you and Catalans, but thankfully I got to eat a Chateaubriand again last night watching Cas beat Wire.

The point you're missing is that Hull missed a golden opportunity to impress the watching TV public and the impressive crowd of over 13000 for your first home game and showcase all that is good about our RL game over here. It was boring, lacking skill, unexciting and cack, not helped by excessive infringements and poor refereeing. Craig was right to say that you stunk the telly out.

For the sake of balance and fairness, I have witnessed similar performances from many teams in recent times including my own.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:56 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3912
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Pickering Red wrote:
I started this thread and I'm going to have to slap you down on the anti Hull sentiment there Hessle Roader.

I'm not fond of the black and white persuasion, but it's Rugby League and it's Hull, both of which I am extremely passionate about although I now live in gorgeous North Yorkshire. Therefore by association anybody who supports Hull has some discerning taste, albeit at a level well below my fellow Robins. :D

The point of this thread is this. As a guy who likes his food, prepare for some analogies. The game of Rugby League in the UK got a huge boost from the SL success over the NRL last weekend. It was like eating a fillet steak at the Blacksmiths Arms at Westow near Malton. The next opportunity to showcase the British game's skills and excitement on TV was dished up on Thursday as a Westlers Burger at Hull Fair between you and Catalans, but thankfully I got to eat a Chateaubriand again last night watching Cas beat Wire.

The point you're missing is that Hull missed a golden opportunity to impress the watching TV public and the impressive crowd of over 13000 for your first home game and showcase all that is good about our RL game over here. It was boring, lacking skill, unexciting and cack, not helped by excessive infringements and poor refereeing. Craig was right to say that you stunk the telly out.

For the sake of balance and fairness, I have witnessed similar performances from many teams in recent times including my own.


And guess what? I don't disagree with a single word that you've written. My beef is with your fellow fan (or in his case fanatic) coming with such vitriol. I don't like Rovers but will engage in banter with your supporters. What I wouldn't do is sink to his level.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:21 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5452
Location: east east hull
Hessle Roader wrote:
And guess what? I don't disagree with a single word that you've written. My beef is with your fellow fan (or in his case fanatic) coming with such vitriol. I don't like Rovers but will engage in banter with your supporters. What I wouldn't do is sink to his level.

Some fans of both sides can't post without a dig at the other it's just the way it is im not really bothered about Hull this year as were not in the same division (but obviously there's still a part of me that laughs when they get beat :D )
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: This Week's Televised Games On Sky

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:06 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4415
The same laugh as me when you got beat by Salford . By the way not having a dig its what most of us do when fc or rovers get beat.
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, Pickering Red, robin1972, robinrovers10 and 81 guests

c}