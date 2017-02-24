There has been a lot of criticism of Super League in recent times, so we counter it last weekend by a clean sweep of victories in the WCC series against 2 teams from arguably the best competition in the world. Those performances will give the game here a much needed short-term shot in the arm.



To reinforce SL's response further, I've just watched an outstanding game of RL tonight on Sky, that had everything that is good about our beautiful sport in this country. Pace, expansiveness, skill, desire and commitment.



Thankfully tonight's game was the total opposite to the dour and turgid fayre that was dished up last night on telly in the name of our sport at the K-Com.



I can only hope that the derty berds can rediscover their mojo for the good of the sport in Hull and the game at large, as their new found support will quickly dissipate if they serve up more of the same.



I like the style of creative and expansive play that Tim Sheens is trying to bring to our club. Get it right allied to some defensive steel and we just might have a more than a fair chance to get back to SL at the first time of asking.



I hope Cas win a couple of trophies this year.