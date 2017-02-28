Referees can give Penalties whenever they choose, its all about interpretation! McShane's spear on Hock was penalised by Hick and McShane was later suspended for the offence which, aided Warrington not Leigh! The same Ref decides to sin bin a Catalan player against Hull for the same offence! where's the consistency there?Incidently, for those of you in North Stand, Saints were offside all the match and smothered us and all this was unpunished by Thaler