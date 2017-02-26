WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Proud as punch

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:02 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
reffy wrote:
That in itself suggests you should take up knitting, however two points; you admit we gave away daft penalties yet have Thaler as a negative. I think it is bred in with some people to slag off the ref, he got every major call correct without the help a VR which is the most important bit, when a team is offending and the ref spots them all, it isn't really his fault is it?


Agreed. It was our second home game on the trot that the referee performed comendably. All the major calls where called correctly imo both games. The only wrong call was Smith with his no try decision for Leeds Keinhorst, subsequently and rightly over ruled.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:09 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
HiltonParkBallBoy wrote:
What about Reynolds? Kicked his goals and that pass for Acton's try was sublime.


Hilton Park Ball Boy can you please instruct the LSV Ball Boy to get the bloody ball back on to the field PDQ when we hit a 40/20 and ready to go with a quick tap.

Thanks in advance

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:10 am
PlayTheBall
mrpurfect wrote:
Congratulations on your win , I knew with your positive attacking style your team is going to be competitive in many games.
There are some really dull poorly coached sides this year.


Thanks for your knowledgable contribution Mr Purfect. I agree with you 100%.
I watched Hull v Catalans in an attritional and at times dirty arm wrestle with forearms and elbows fully utilised. What a turn off.
This isn't entertainment or what rugby league fans pay their hard earned cash to see.
We just have to hope the teams that are successful are those who entertain - hopefully Leigh, given time, will be in that group.
