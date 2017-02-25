To expand:



After our loss to Cas I was just happy to be there, wasn't expecting to win, not overly bothered by the spanking.

Last week, expected to lose, wasn't too bothered we only just lost.

Tonight, didn't expect to win, wasn't too bothered we won.



I don't know, maybe from the low of the 2015 middle 8s, to the massive high of the 2016 middle 8s and promotion something has got lost.



We just seemed to give away daft penalties at the wrong time/field position.

Our goalline defence was excellent, its just that because of the former, or even a very odd penalty count, we shouldn't be in the position. Yes we dealt with it, it just feels hollow.



Yes, AJ is more right than wrong and he tackles very well but I still feel we are being exposed down that side far too often, something that any team with good prep and quicker hands could really exploit.



Its me, I'm just not on a big of a high as everyone else was when they were leaving the ground.