WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Proud as punch

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Proud as punch

 
Post a reply

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:30 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2886
maurice wrote:
To win against such a penalty count, was amazing


Too win was amazing..
Image

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:41 am
Deeeekos Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 114
To expand:

After our loss to Cas I was just happy to be there, wasn't expecting to win, not overly bothered by the spanking.
Last week, expected to lose, wasn't too bothered we only just lost.
Tonight, didn't expect to win, wasn't too bothered we won.

I don't know, maybe from the low of the 2015 middle 8s, to the massive high of the 2016 middle 8s and promotion something has got lost.

We just seemed to give away daft penalties at the wrong time/field position.
Our goalline defence was excellent, its just that because of the former, or even a very odd penalty count, we shouldn't be in the position. Yes we dealt with it, it just feels hollow.

Yes, AJ is more right than wrong and he tackles very well but I still feel we are being exposed down that side far too often, something that any team with good prep and quicker hands could really exploit.

Its me, I'm just not on a big of a high as everyone else was when they were leaving the ground.

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:47 am
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5687
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
We just beat St.Helens, try and be happy...
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:11 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2886
Budgiezilla wrote:
We just beat St.Helens, try and be happy...


Budge..

wasn't too bothered we won.


Says it all.
Image

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:56 am
Nozzy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4217
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
Incredible result. Proud as punch is spot on.

When was the last time we beat one of the SL 'big boys' in a competitive fixture?
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, brooklands tap room, jacquiep, kirkhall, Nozzy and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,9741,14375,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}