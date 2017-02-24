WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Proud as punch

Proud as punch

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:12 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 600
Shhhhoooooooperbbbbbbbbb

Mickey is going to have a big bearing on our season.

Must admit I shed a little tear at the end of the game - new era is here!
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Proud as punch

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:31 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2883
First points in SL since 2005..Get in there..
Image

Re: Proud as punch

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:06 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1347
"WE'RE NOT BOTTOM ANYMORE" .....

WE'RE NOT BOTTOM..... ANY ..... MORE !!!!

Re: Proud as punch

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:19 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27580
Location: Warrington
Well done, you were superb. I think you'll win more than you lose at home if you can keep the atmosphere like it was tonight. It was refreshing to see how committed and enthusiastic your players were. Enjoyed the ground too, nice setup you have there.

I won't go into how bad we were on here, but Leigh were far and away the better side tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season.

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:09 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1347
Magnanimous in defeat there Saddened .....

Refreshing to have an opposition fan feel we won't get hammered every week.

FWIW, I felt the game was fairly even stevens, penalty count against Leigh was high, deserved or not I'm not sure.

The difference for me was Micky Higham & our last 'gasp' tackle, must have denied 4 tries tonight.

Great crowd on, 9012, there will be established SL Clubs that get nowhere near that all season.

Hope to see 3 > 4,000 Leigh fans at Wigan next week.

Onwards & upwards

#BeLeighve

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:13 am
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 396
Saddened! wrote:
Well done, you were superb. I think you'll win more than you lose at home if you can keep the atmosphere like it was tonight. It was refreshing to see how committed and enthusiastic your players were. Enjoyed the ground too, nice setup you have there.

I won't go into how bad we were on here, but Leigh were far and away the better side tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season.


Thanks lad appreciated,

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:17 am
Deeeekos
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 112
Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.

Negatives:
- Thaler
- Our discipline
- After a 40-20 why the hell do we chuck it about on the 1st tackle, need calmer heads.
- AJ needs to stop being drawn off the wing, maybe he feels confident he's got the speed to catch up but its creating holes.

Positives:
- Great crowd, 9012 (?), well done Saints for coming out and North Stand was so loud my ears are still ringing.
- Our forwards were great, though Hoppy looked gassed quite quickly.
- Played fairly smart
- In fact the whole team were good, I think its now hitting that it was 2 points lost against Leeds.

MoM for me was Reynolds.
Hock, Green, Acton stood out too.


The interchange between Pélissier and Higham is fascinating.

Éloi gives that more speed, a kicking option, tackles above his weight and yet it seems the team is held together when Mickey is on, the crowd and the team react more confidently too.

Joyful Super League Show viewing...

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:19 am
Deeeekos
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 112
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Magnanimous in defeat there Saddened .....

Refreshing to have an opposition fan feel we won't get hammered every week.

FWIW, I felt the game was fairly even stevens, penalty count against Leigh was high, deserved or not I'm not sure.

The difference for me was Micky Higham & our last 'gasp' tackle, must have denied 4 tries tonight.

Great crowd on, 9012, there will be established SL Clubs that get nowhere near that all season.

Hope to see 3 > 4,000 Leigh fans at Wigan next week.

Onwards & upwards

#BeLeighve


This.

Also, Wigan Beer Festival on too - good for a session before/after...

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:25 am
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5686
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
[quote="Deeeekos"]Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.


OH DEAR !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Proud as punch

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:27 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15808
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Deeeekos wrote:
Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.

Negatives:
- Thaler
- Our discipline - was it worse than what we have seen from other teams?
- After a 40-20 why the hell do we chuck it about on the 1st tackle, need calmer heads. - confidence, but 4th out we give a grunt a poor ball-
-AJ needs to stop being drawn off the wing, maybe he feels confident he's got the speed to catch up but its creating holes. - he goes right more than wrong

Positives:
- Great crowd, 9012 (?), well done Saints for coming out and North Stand was so loud my ears are still ringing.
- Our forwards were great, though Hoppy looked gassed quite quickly.
- Played fairly smart
- In fact the whole team were good, I think its now hitting that it was 2 points lost against Leeds.

MoM for me was Reynolds.
Hock, Green, Acton stood out too.


The interchange between Pélissier and Higham is fascinating.

Éloi gives that more speed, a kicking option, tackles above his weight and yet it seems the team is held together when Mickey is on, the crowd and the team react more confidently too.

Joyful Super League Show viewing...


To win against such a penalty count, was amazing
