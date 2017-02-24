|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pmPosts:
600
|
Shhhhoooooooperbbbbbbbbb
Mickey is going to have a big bearing on our season.
Must admit I shed a little tear at the end of the game - new era is here!
|
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022
Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025
Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh
http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/
[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2883
|
First points in SL since 2005..Get in there..
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1347
|
"WE'RE NOT BOTTOM ANYMORE" .....
WE'RE NOT BOTTOM..... ANY ..... MORE !!!!
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27580
Location: Warrington
|
Well done, you were superb. I think you'll win more than you lose at home if you can keep the atmosphere like it was tonight. It was refreshing to see how committed and enthusiastic your players were. Enjoyed the ground too, nice setup you have there.
I won't go into how bad we were on here, but Leigh were far and away the better side tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:09 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1347
|
Magnanimous in defeat there Saddened .....
Refreshing to have an opposition fan feel we won't get hammered every week.
FWIW, I felt the game was fairly even stevens, penalty count against Leigh was high, deserved or not I'm not sure.
The difference for me was Micky Higham & our last 'gasp' tackle, must have denied 4 tries tonight.
Great crowd on, 9012, there will be established SL Clubs that get nowhere near that all season.
Hope to see 3 > 4,000 Leigh fans at Wigan next week.
Onwards & upwards
#BeLeighve
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:13 am
|
frank1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 396
|
Saddened! wrote:
Well done, you were superb. I think you'll win more than you lose at home if you can keep the atmosphere like it was tonight. It was refreshing to see how committed and enthusiastic your players were. Enjoyed the ground too, nice setup you have there.
I won't go into how bad we were on here, but Leigh were far and away the better side tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season.
Thanks lad appreciated,
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:17 am
|
Joined:
Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pmPosts:
112
|
Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.
Negatives:
- Thaler
- Our discipline
- After a 40-20 why the hell do we chuck it about on the 1st tackle, need calmer heads.
- AJ needs to stop being drawn off the wing, maybe he feels confident he's got the speed to catch up but its creating holes.
Positives:
- Great crowd, 9012 (?), well done Saints for coming out and North Stand was so loud my ears are still ringing.
- Our forwards were great, though Hoppy looked gassed quite quickly.
- Played fairly smart
- In fact the whole team were good, I think its now hitting that it was 2 points lost against Leeds.
MoM for me was Reynolds.
Hock, Green, Acton stood out too.
The interchange between Pélissier and Higham is fascinating.
Éloi gives that more speed, a kicking option, tackles above his weight and yet it seems the team is held together when Mickey is on, the crowd and the team react more confidently too.
Joyful Super League Show viewing...
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:19 am
|
Joined:
Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pmPosts:
112
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Magnanimous in defeat there Saddened .....
Refreshing to have an opposition fan feel we won't get hammered every week.
FWIW, I felt the game was fairly even stevens, penalty count against Leigh was high, deserved or not I'm not sure.
The difference for me was Micky Higham & our last 'gasp' tackle, must have denied 4 tries tonight.
Great crowd on, 9012, there will be established SL Clubs that get nowhere near that all season.
Hope to see 3 > 4,000 Leigh fans at Wigan next week.
Onwards & upwards
#BeLeighve
This.
Also, Wigan Beer Festival on too - good for a session before/after...
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:25 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5686
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
[quote="Deeeekos"]Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.
OH DEAR !
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:27 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15808
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Deeeekos wrote:
Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.
Negatives:
- Thaler
- Our discipline - was it worse than what we have seen from other teams?
- After a 40-20 why the hell do we chuck it about on the 1st tackle, need calmer heads. - confidence, but 4th out we give a grunt a poor ball-
-AJ needs to stop being drawn off the wing, maybe he feels confident he's got the speed to catch up but its creating holes. - he goes right more than wrong
Positives:
- Great crowd, 9012 (?), well done Saints for coming out and North Stand was so loud my ears are still ringing.
- Our forwards were great, though Hoppy looked gassed quite quickly.
- Played fairly smart
- In fact the whole team were good, I think its now hitting that it was 2 points lost against Leeds.
MoM for me was Reynolds.
Hock, Green, Acton stood out too.
The interchange between Pélissier and Higham is fascinating.
Éloi gives that more speed, a kicking option, tackles above his weight and yet it seems the team is held together when Mickey is on, the crowd and the team react more confidently too.
Joyful Super League Show viewing...
To win against such a penalty count, was amazing
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Brian Wood, CHEADLE LEYTHER, ColD, davo1979, Deeeekos, frank1, glow, gunners guns13, Hampo, Iggy79, Markypants, maurice, mh, Mookachaka, never a dull moment, Peter Kay, ridlerbull, Saddened!, Ste100Centurions, Vancouver Leyther and 296 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
c}