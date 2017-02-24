Deeeekos wrote:

Still a bit flat after that - a big win but just some things that still niggle.



Negatives:

- Thaler

- Our discipline - was it worse than what we have seen from other teams?

- After a 40-20 why the hell do we chuck it about on the 1st tackle, need calmer heads. - confidence, but 4th out we give a grunt a poor ball -

-AJ needs to stop being drawn off the wing, maybe he feels confident he's got the speed to catch up but its creating holes. - he goes right more than wrong



Positives:

- Great crowd, 9012 (?), well done Saints for coming out and North Stand was so loud my ears are still ringing.

- Our forwards were great, though Hoppy looked gassed quite quickly.

- Played fairly smart

- In fact the whole team were good, I think its now hitting that it was 2 points lost against Leeds.



MoM for me was Reynolds.

Hock, Green, Acton stood out too.





The interchange between Pélissier and Higham is fascinating.



Éloi gives that more speed, a kicking option, tackles above his weight and yet it seems the team is held together when Mickey is on, the crowd and the team react more confidently too.



Joyful Super League Show viewing...