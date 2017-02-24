Well done, you were superb. I think you'll win more than you lose at home if you can keep the atmosphere like it was tonight. It was refreshing to see how committed and enthusiastic your players were. Enjoyed the ground too, nice setup you have there.
I won't go into how bad we were on here, but Leigh were far and away the better side tonight. Good luck with the rest of the season.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigboff, brooklands tap room, frank1, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], gunners guns13, Lilfatman, Markypants, moxi1, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, Saddened!, Vancouver Leyther and 340 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
c}