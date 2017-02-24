WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - He won't last long

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv He won't last long

 
Post a reply

He won't last long

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:06 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 560
I will give him to the end of may and it will be bye bye Kieran.

I will not shed a tear as he has proved beyond doubt that he can't spot a decent player with binoculars.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: He won't last long

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:50 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5455
Location: Now in Enemy Country
I will give him until Easter, Zeb might be his saviour though to paper over the cracks.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: He won't last long

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:02 pm
Allez User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 23, 2005 11:02 pm
Posts: 716
Judder Man wrote:
I will give him until Easter, Zeb might be his saviour though to paper over the cracks.


Zeb may not be here by Easter.

Re: He won't last long

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:22 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27580
Location: Warrington
He's very stubborn and so is McManus. He won't sack KC, he probably believes Keiron when he says we're terrible because Matty Smith is injured.

Re: He won't last long

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:56 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5455
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Allez wrote:
Zeb may not be here by Easter.


You could be right, it was KC who said 2 to 3 weeks but as he talks in riddles with fake news it could be 4-6 weeks.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: He won't last long

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:19 am
jaybs User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4338
Location: North West
Saddened! wrote:
He's very stubborn and so is McManus. He won't sack KC, he probably believes Keiron when he says we're terrible because Matty Smith is injured.


Completely agree, and it saddens me a club I grew up with, McManus is past stubborn, a one man show with weak people around him who will never challenge his way of doing anything, Cunningham fits his bill completely.

Re: He won't last long

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:23 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 771
Think it goes in cycles , we are as bad as you lot and badly coached , the first league game against you was a real poor standard .

Re: He won't last long

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:37 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16735
I'm not a big fan of KC the coach and I gave him some stick last year about the standard of rugby he had us playing to the point I didn't go some games (season ticket holder 10yrs) as I was so bored it was unreal. The was no atmosphere due to the boring rubbish rugby we played.

He got us in the semis of the grand final and won something like 12 out of the last 13 games and to be honest we played better rugby so I was prepared to give KC another shot this year and to be fair the Club does owe him some time as he's been great for the club.

This year, he says he's got "his squad". This is the players he wanted and he's got shut of the players he referred to last as letting him down such as Turner, Walsh, Vea, Tasi and Savelio. I agree, those players (maybe not sav) did let the club down and was very very poor. All those players named with exception of sav are shocking in defence.

We've brought in some decent players in Walker, Morgan, smith, taia and Douglas (not the player he was) but we are only two games in. Yes we was shocking last night but it's disgusting fans are calling for his head after just two games! What as the sport come to if we want him sacked afyer two games.

Should Warrington sack Smith as they not won a game yet ? Should Hull sack Radford as only won one game and thst was struggle against Wakey? Widnes sack Betts as not won yet ? Watson at Salford? Stone at hudds?

Let's give him a chance ffs! Let's see where we at mid season
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrianBradyHandOff, goodways sore chops, Google Adsense [Bot], gunners guns13, jaybs, mcfc/wire, Nothus, Rogues Gallery, St pete, tikkabull, Wigg'n, xparksider and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,1511,90375,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}