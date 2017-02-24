I'm not a big fan of KC the coach and I gave him some stick last year about the standard of rugby he had us playing to the point I didn't go some games (season ticket holder 10yrs) as I was so bored it was unreal. The was no atmosphere due to the boring rubbish rugby we played.



He got us in the semis of the grand final and won something like 12 out of the last 13 games and to be honest we played better rugby so I was prepared to give KC another shot this year and to be fair the Club does owe him some time as he's been great for the club.



This year, he says he's got "his squad". This is the players he wanted and he's got shut of the players he referred to last as letting him down such as Turner, Walsh, Vea, Tasi and Savelio. I agree, those players (maybe not sav) did let the club down and was very very poor. All those players named with exception of sav are shocking in defence.



We've brought in some decent players in Walker, Morgan, smith, taia and Douglas (not the player he was) but we are only two games in. Yes we was shocking last night but it's disgusting fans are calling for his head after just two games! What as the sport come to if we want him sacked afyer two games.



Should Warrington sack Smith as they not won a game yet ? Should Hull sack Radford as only won one game and thst was struggle against Wakey? Widnes sack Betts as not won yet ? Watson at Salford? Stone at hudds?



Let's give him a chance ffs! Let's see where we at mid season