St pete wrote: Listen mate, if I think your a idiot I've no problem telling you. I didn't specifically call you a idiot, i was stating anyone calling for the coach to be sacked just two games is a idiot imo.



However, as you seem to want me to say it then "I think your idiot. In fact I think your complete negative idiot"

Right; if that's what you think of me don't call me mate anymore.When you get the chance tell me where I specifically called for KC to be sacked after two games. I opinionised that he would get the push in the near future, only time will tell.It is obvious you do not understand what has been posted or what your replies purport. If by chance you have a condition exacerbating your problem please accept my apologies.