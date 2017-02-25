WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints v Leigh

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Saints v Leigh

 
Post a reply

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:47 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5002
newport dave wrote:
I'll leave you with 2 letters..... KC
Well, yeah, but for all his failings he's always been able to put out a decent forward pack, up to now. Teams could beat you on the edge but rarely up the middle as Leigh did.

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:10 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 568
St pete wrote:
FFS I didn't specifically call you a idiot.


Do you actually comprehend what you put in print? :WALL:
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:36 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16743
redex113 wrote:
Do you actually comprehend what you put in print? :WALL:



Listen mate, if I think your a idiot I've no problem telling you. I didn't specifically call you a idiot, i was stating anyone calling for the coach to be sacked just two games is a idiot imo.

However, as you seem to want me to say it then "I think your idiot. In fact I think your complete negative idiot"
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:24 pm
newport dave User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Dec 31, 2001 8:27 am
Posts: 910
Location: Newport
Geoff wrote:
Well, yeah, but for all his failings he's always been able to put out a decent forward pack, up to now. Teams could beat you on the edge but rarely up the middle as Leigh did.


On paper it looks a decent pack, but all too often over the last 2 seasons they've been rolled over far to easily on occasions.
Avatar - me at the Ghana V Uruguay 2010 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final at Soccer City - Still loyal to the 'S' wearing my Saints wooly hat.

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:52 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5459
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Geoff wrote:
Well, yeah, but for all his failings he's always been able to put out a decent forward pack, up to now. Teams could beat you on the edge but rarely up the middle as Leigh did.



If the wigan coach Wane was in charge you would see a completely different attitude and effort in the pack. KC can't mentally prepare a saints team to perform tough in the first 15 mins of a game.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:34 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 568
St pete wrote:
Listen mate, if I think your a idiot I've no problem telling you. I didn't specifically call you a idiot, i was stating anyone calling for the coach to be sacked just two games is a idiot imo.

However, as you seem to want me to say it then "I think your idiot. In fact I think your complete negative idiot"


Right; if that's what you think of me don't call me mate anymore.

When you get the chance tell me where I specifically called for KC to be sacked after two games. I opinionised that he would get the push in the near future, only time will tell.
It is obvious you do not understand what has been posted or what your replies purport. If by chance you have a condition exacerbating your problem please accept my apologies.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:40 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 568
Judder Man wrote:
If the wigan coach Wane was in charge you would see a completely different attitude and effort in the pack. KC can't mentally prepare a saints team to perform tough in the first 15 mins of a game.


You have it right there Judder man. Since he has been in charge look at the number of times saints have bled points in the first twenty minutes.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Saints v Leigh

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:01 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27582
Location: Warrington
The problem is Cunningham. Too arrogant, too reliant on defunct tactical approaches.

What we saw when we improved last season was the players just doing what they saw needed to be done. This season we're back to KC's philosophies and they are just so bad it's unreal. We had more than enough ball to win two or three games, but did we threaten the line enough? We were playing one or at max two out rugby in their 10. There was no movement, no runs, no deception to the play at all.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BackrowSaint, bellycouldtackle, Dux, EHW, Father Ted, GUBRATS, Mookachaka, Morvan, Saddened!, Spritehawk, St_Cunningham_no9 and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,4942,18875,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}