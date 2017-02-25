The problem is Cunningham. Too arrogant, too reliant on defunct tactical approaches.
What we saw when we improved last season was the players just doing what they saw needed to be done. This season we're back to KC's philosophies and they are just so bad it's unreal. We had more than enough ball to win two or three games, but did we threaten the line enough? We were playing one or at max two out rugby in their 10. There was no movement, no runs, no deception to the play at all.
