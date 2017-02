I think we been unlucky with Douglas as he looks shot over night. I watched him most of last year as I knew we was looking at signing him and I thought looked very good signing. He played well I'm 4 nations as well but I think all those consecutive nrl games have took its toll. I beleive he's finished.



He looks slow, unfit and clumsy. He's clearly struggling with the pace of the game. Even KC noticed it in the Leeds game he's struggling with the pace and took him off at the end as he was a accident waiting to happen.



It's time to put walker in. I can't beleive walker isn't playing to be honest as KC has bigged him up all pre season and was excellent in 4 nations.