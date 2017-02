Roy Haggerty wrote: I watched the tries on sky. Some of those early ones were just appalling. We looked a beaten uninterested team in the first 20!

We were very poor in the first 30 mins, didn't look enthusiastic at all. Don't know whats wrong with Douglas had another weak game, I would give the shirt to Walker. Some very bad defensive reads from Fages, Thompson and Walmsley. Swift, Percival, Morgan and Makinson were busy but our back row forwards didn't really have much impact. Richardson was asking questions but ran down too many blind alleys.