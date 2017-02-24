WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Promotion from C1 2017

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:19 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6141
Slight change in that the top club after the 8's is promoted . Clubs 2,3,4 & 5 play off for the 2nd spot.

No 1v 2 match .

I read this somewhere & Carl has confirmed in an E mail reply .

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:45 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1212
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
Slight change in that the top club after the 8's is promoted . Clubs 2,3,4 & 5 play off for the 2nd spot.

No 1v 2 match .

I read this somewhere & Carl has confirmed in an E mail reply .


I think the RFL were forced into this change. The play-off fixtures aren't known until very close to the date of the knock-out matches. Arranging travel to Toulouse was a nightmare for York last season and they played with less than a full team if I remember rightly. The same nightmare travel scenario could have applied this year with a trip to Toronto looming for someone.

I'd guess the RFL are assuming Toronto will be top. This will avoid the need for any short-notice travel plans... unless, of course, Toronto don't finish top, then the issue raises its head again! :oops:

Either way, I do prefer the idea of the top team getting automatic promotion. The top team deserves to go up.

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:39 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6141
Top 2 for me .
The whole structure of C1 needs looking at . Talk of new clubs next season , Manchester , West Wales etc.

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:47 am
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2193
weighman wrote:
Top 2 for me .
The whole structure of C1 needs looking at . Talk of new clubs next season , Manchester , West Wales etc.


I wonder which Manchester on the globe the Rugby League are holding talks about a new club joining C1?

http://www.manchester.com/features/manchesters.php

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:54 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6141
This time it is in England , but another club in Canada has been mentioned !

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:59 am
onedon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1082
We've got some decent players this year but have no chance of going up with this coach i fear
He couldn't pick his nose never mind 17 players for a game astonished at some he has left out for this sunday.

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:12 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6141
Onedon 1)did you go to Keighley mate some poor performances ,in my opinion .
2) GT also said he wanted to give all the squad a go before the league started . You have to assume Mason Tonks & Corey Hanson are not fit.

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:54 am
onedon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1082
poor performances don't always mean its the players fault, if you are played out of position or are playing to the COACHES instructions, whos at fault then.

I really hope by the end of the season he has proved me wrong, no one would be more happier than me.
we shall have to see.

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:13 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6141
I agree but did you go ?

Re: Promotion from C1 2017

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:57 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6141
c}