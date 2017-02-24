weighman wrote: Slight change in that the top club after the 8's is promoted . Clubs 2,3,4 & 5 play off for the 2nd spot.



No 1v 2 match .



I read this somewhere & Carl has confirmed in an E mail reply .

I think the RFL were forced into this change. The play-off fixtures aren't known until very close to the date of the knock-out matches. Arranging travel to Toulouse was a nightmare for York last season and they played with less than a full team if I remember rightly. The same nightmare travel scenario could have applied this year with a trip to Toronto looming for someone.I'd guess the RFL are assuming Toronto will be top. This will avoid the need for any short-notice travel plans... unless, of course, Toronto don't finish top, then the issue raises its head again!Either way, I do prefer the idea of the top team getting automatic promotion. The top team deserves to go up.