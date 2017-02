I'm not too concerned. Losing Gidley to illness on the day of the game can't have helped, we do look much better defensively with him in the team.

That four try spell killed us, it reminded me of Knowsley Road one year when Saints bombarded Penny's wing and we were far too slow to react.

Our attack at times looked like 2015 post Briers/Monaghan, little direction on the last, Savelio resorting to a great individual try because there was nothing else on. Think Brown needs time to find his feet, he played really well against Brisbane but aside from his generally good territorial kicking was poor when we were in an attacking position.

Didn't see it at the time, was at the other end of the ground, but would we have been 12-0 up had we not decided to shorten the in goal areas? Looked close to me.