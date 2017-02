Wires71 wrote: Yep everything is peachy. No issues with our right edge or mental resilience. Best pack in the league. Nothing to see here.

Don't do that mate, we're the world's best just because we won a trial game against a team with 2 weeks training under their belts.Posted this in the Smith thread. With the most resources at his disposal he's assembled the slowest and least creative backline in 20 years