Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:16 pm
I think K Cunningham is sitting more uncomfortable than TS.
I find a win in the next two games difficult to forsee.
Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:19 pm
Looking at the team tonight I thought they were half a yard too slow and clearly paying for the effort they put in against Brisbane. Simms hardly seemed to make any ground and even Cooper was struggling. Considering Crosby had a week off he was very disappointing and seemed to go missing. The tackling was the worst aspect, I can't believe how poor it was. Did Evans actually make one decent attempt to tackle all night ?

It's early days yet and the Brisbane game was certainly a factor, but they will certainly need to win the Salford game to get sorted for a difficult home game against Wigan. I would like to see Livett replace Evans but am pretty sure TS will not give him the game time yet.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:38 pm
We played brisbane 6 days ago, no excuse.. Just got beat by a better constructed team

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:47 pm
marshman777 wrote:
Come on Gazwire you know the score. We cant actually have a reasoned thought, we have to slag the team off, point out that TS has taken us as far as he can and cut your season ticket up with ceremonial scissors as you vow never to return as long as we play Evans


Yep everything is peachy. No issues with our right edge or mental resilience. Best pack in the league. Nothing to see here.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:49 pm
What surprised me is that Powell has done it to you before and yet TS fell for it again. Started with our best 3 forwards on the bench, soaked up the pressure for 20 minutes and then introduced them. 4 tries in 10 minutes was the result.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:01 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
What surprised me is that Powell has done it to you before and yet TS fell for it again. Started with our best 3 forwards on the bench, soaked up the pressure for 20 minutes and then introduced them. 4 tries in 10 minutes was the result.



well played on your win....I thought Luke Gale spoke tremendously well at the touch screen outlining how "out thought" Tony Smith was.

But in all honesty even this fella has outwitted Tony Smith..........

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:10 am
Future Bond villan right there!
Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:25 am
I think we have to just accept that the Wire were outplayed by a team that came here to win...not come second. Cas were much sharper in attack & defence & made more yardage with the ball in their sets. They did to us what we did to Brisbane last week, played on the front foot & blew their opponents away. Very entertaining game.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:27 am
lefty goldblatt wrote:
We've made a side, who looked clueless in the opening quarter of an hour, look like GF winners.


Third favorites To win the title turn it on and make the second favorites for the title look silly for 20 mins...... shocker !!!! :shock:
c}