Looking at the team tonight I thought they were half a yard too slow and clearly paying for the effort they put in against Brisbane. Simms hardly seemed to make any ground and even Cooper was struggling. Considering Crosby had a week off he was very disappointing and seemed to go missing. The tackling was the worst aspect, I can't believe how poor it was. Did Evans actually make one decent attempt to tackle all night ?



It's early days yet and the Brisbane game was certainly a factor, but they will certainly need to win the Salford game to get sorted for a difficult home game against Wigan. I would like to see Livett replace Evans but am pretty sure TS will not give him the game time yet.