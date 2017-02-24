We started really well and took our foot off the pedal and went into reverse. Let's not be too harsh as the players are still recovering. Look at the Wigan result, they just got past a poor Widnes side. That said, Atkins and the back line should be man-ning up. After a big game v Broncos, it's the forwards who are going to be jaded and I'm dissapointed some of our capable backs didn't throw their hat in the ring. Cas were probs the worst side to play after the Broncos win- they throw the ball around you need full energy to compete against them. Let's not be too harsh and get behind the side like the south stand did after going down to 22-6. And Saints lost ☺