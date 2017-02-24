Can we tackle? On the evidence of that opening 40, it's a resounding NO.
Pitiful, from props to three quarters. We've made a side, who looked clueless in the opening quarter of an hour, look like GF winners.
Some dreadful "performances" from some, particularly our right hand side 3/4's.
Evans' defence is meant to be his strong point....Yeah, OK.
Russell. Allergic to catching rugby balls.
We need a HUGE turn around in performance.
