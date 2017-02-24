WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Castleford

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:56 pm
lefty goldblatt
Can we tackle? On the evidence of that opening 40, it's a resounding NO.

Pitiful, from props to three quarters. We've made a side, who looked clueless in the opening quarter of an hour, look like GF winners.

Some dreadful "performances" from some, particularly our right hand side 3/4's.

Evans' defence is meant to be his strong point....Yeah, OK.

Russell. Allergic to catching rugby balls.

We need a HUGE turn around in performance.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:00 pm
Ron
Evans is the best defensive centre in 25 years.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:02 pm
runningman29
On the plus side defeat tonight will see our GF odds drift like a barge.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:11 pm
rubber duckie
Has Lineham scored more tries than he has had passes off Atkins this season?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:16 pm
jj86
Dread to think what Savelio's stats are - every other tackle is missed.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:21 pm
runningman29
No creativity whatsoever.If this is the best we can do we'll end up where Leeds ended up last season.

Re: Tonights Game v Castleford

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:22 pm
lefty goldblatt
Ryan Atkins has just realised that he forgot to Sky+ "Not Going Out", so he's decided to go home. It's his favourite show.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
