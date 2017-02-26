WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Dewsbury (A)

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:42 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2255
Location: Deepest Erith
Big Junior gone over for his first try?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:56 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3693
Rob I agree with you I didn't suggest otherwise, i was responding to the comment that you may lose form but you never lose class!

Into today tho if this is how we played at the last 2 away games am not surprised we only scraped wins
first half, painful to watch.
we are winning the ruck in defence and attack but there is no urgency, no enthusiasm.
second halfvwind at our backs we need to improve

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:05 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2255
Location: Deepest Erith
Hopefully Hendo will put a rocket up them at the break, get our noses in front and try and pull away.
COYB!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:21 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2255
Location: Deepest Erith
A bit of daylight between us now 20-6
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:37 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3693
Not a very good game that one, we were poor. We had no clue how to play the conditions. Throwing long looping passes when there is a 40kt wind blowing down the park is just stupid. The one goal line drop out we forced we fluffed it and ended up tackle 1 on our own 20mtr line. We didn't even try and use the wind to our advantage
No enthusiasm at all. Too many daft penalties AGAIN, far too much dropped ball.
But the positives! it was another win! Dragon was good, junior not bad, sammut had a decent game.
Not sure the wing fullback combination worked.
I know the Refs have obviously been told to crack down on moving off the mark at the ptb and think we saw 3 today, there could have been another dozen so no consistency!
But a win is a win

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:19 pm
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1980
Location: North London
mickyb1234 wrote:
Not a very good game that one, we were poor. We had no clue how to play the conditions.


Hendo has the complete opposite view to this. And with all due respect, I'm taking his word on it :)

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:58 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2255
Location: Deepest Erith
High penalty count, but both sides were equally penalised I think.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:03 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3693
That's fair enough.
But the comments from Mr Hughes on some of the plays told a story, if Hendo was happy with that as a performance then we could be in trouble.
On the right flank we must have thrown wild passes that got caught by the wind and went to ground at least 4 times.

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:10 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3693
The penalty count was actually pretty even tbh. Think there were 3 penalties for moving off the mark which were very pedantic, one was dragon, defenders were all over him but he did try to milk the penalty and it back fired and penalty went against him.
We were controlling the ruck in attack and defence but didn't use the advantage to get a quick ptb
Previous

c}