Not a very good game that one, we were poor. We had no clue how to play the conditions. Throwing long looping passes when there is a 40kt wind blowing down the park is just stupid. The one goal line drop out we forced we fluffed it and ended up tackle 1 on our own 20mtr line. We didn't even try and use the wind to our advantage

No enthusiasm at all. Too many daft penalties AGAIN, far too much dropped ball.

But the positives! it was another win! Dragon was good, junior not bad, sammut had a decent game.

Not sure the wing fullback combination worked.

I know the Refs have obviously been told to crack down on moving off the mark at the ptb and think we saw 3 today, there could have been another dozen so no consistency!

But a win is a win