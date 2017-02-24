WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Dewsbury (A)

v Dewsbury (A)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:23 pm
Jossy B






Ackers
Barthau
Bustin
Davis
Evans
Garside
Gee
Harrison
Hellewell
Ioane
Kear
Offerdahl
Pearce-Paul
Pitts
Purtell
Roqica
Sammut
Walket
Williams


No returning injured players but more notably, Dixon seemingly dropped!
Right call??

Pearce-Paul straight swap or Walker at full back with Kear on the wing?

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:50 pm
brian2




Pearce-Paul I would have thought. Not sure about the call, is Dixon over-confident or lacking confidence?

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:57 pm
Bostwick




KPP on the wing for me. Keep Kear at full back.

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:06 pm
mickyb1234




Of course it's the right call to drop him, 3 games not performing

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:20 pm
roger





Would have thought the heavy pitch would be against him.

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:44 pm
mickyb1234




But of a waste of a players wages if he can't play when it's a bit muddy bless him, seriously though if it is a heavy pitch then fine the game is gonna be played up the middle that does not mean the wingers dint play a part.
reality is he has not played well enough to deserve his place in the squad it's good that Hendo has the bodies to replace him

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:41 am
Rob from Erith






We've a big enough squad to allow for a bit of rotation if a player is out of form.
Remember folks that form can be temporary but class is permanent.




Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:16 am
mickyb1234




Not sure I agree with that last statement.
You not heard the saying "he was a class player" or "used to be a class player"
with Dixon it will not do him any harm to learn that his spot it not guaranteed and he has to earn it, don't forget KR farmed out to Newcastle for a while.

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:29 pm
Jossy B






Long way to go but looking like Swinton & Oldham all over again!!

6-6

Re: v Dewsbury (A)

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:40 pm
Rob from Erith






mickyb1234 wrote:
Not sure I agree with that last statement.
You not heard the saying "he was a class player" or "used to be a class player"
with Dixon it will not do him any harm to learn that his spot it not guaranteed and he has to earn it, don't forget KR farmed out to Newcastle for a while.


Micky, any player can have a bad run of games, doesn't suddenly mean he's never going to get his form back.



