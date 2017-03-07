Gallanteer wrote: Sheens obviously rates Charlie as the best winger then, if he wasn't part of the coin toss?



Moss for Shaw makes sense, that right edge in the first half was breached twice.

TS does not obviously see Ben as the best winger. The changes last week and this he has said are both part of his rotation policy. The fact that the right edge was breached twice does not mean either were Shaw's fault and obviously played no part in the coach's decision to rest him. Ben has been a good servant of the club over the years despite his indiscretions. Hi is not the best player at the club in any position but has valuably versatility value.