WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes for Sunday

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Changes for Sunday

 
Post a reply

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:33 am
mean_machine Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 130
I truly can't understand the pessimism on this thread. We are averaging 50 points a game at home, conceding on average less then 16 points a game and playing in some terrible conditions.

We don't actually need to get out of 2nd gear, and when the team needs to i.e in a reaction to a team getting at us we are blowing teams away.

The game is allowed to be slower at this level and we are most effective with quick play the balls, super league refs will allow for quicker play the balls and give us a chance to get a roll on.

No point in going 100% every single game and burning out come business end. We are clearly going to walk this league to may as well experiment and try different things while we can until things heat up and get exciting.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:53 am
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4870
mean_machine wrote:
I truly can't understand the pessimism on this thread. We are averaging 50 points a game at home, conceding on average less then 16 points a game and playing in some terrible conditions.

We don't actually need to get out of 2nd gear, and when the team needs to i.e in a reaction to a team getting at us we are blowing teams away.

The game is allowed to be slower at this level and we are most effective with quick play the balls, super league refs will allow for quicker play the balls and give us a chance to get a roll on.

No point in going 100% every single game and burning out come business end. We are clearly going to walk this league to may as well experiment and try different things while we can until things heat up and get exciting.



I agree to a point. My one worry is that we won't be tested until it really matters. At the moment when we are poor we are still more or less on top and when we look ok we're blowing teams away. I'm hoping that doesn't breed either complacency, instill bad habits or not show us were we really are. Not sure how we solve that issue as the next game could potentially be the biggest blow out yet.

I'm expecting Fev and Toulouse away to be bigger challenges but I think a decent cup run and a draw at a middle to low end SL team could be our best bet

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:25 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 645
Pickering Red wrote:
Sheens said post match that he as good as drew a straw today to rest either Moss or Shaw and Moss lost out. Part of his rotation strategy to get minutes into some players in the absence of a reserve comp allegedly. He won't send them out on loan either. Perhaps the aim was also to get starting minutes and game time into Cockayne to assess his suitability to start in future. Next week, he says Shaw will make way for Moss apparently. Reckon Quinlan could be rested to make way for Moss at FB in the CC game in a fortnight.


Sheens obviously rates Charlie as the best winger then, if he wasn't part of the coin toss?

Moss for Shaw makes sense, that right edge in the first half was breached twice.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:49 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 81
Location: East Hull
[quote="fun time frankie" I really don't rate Mulhearn[/quote]

Can you add further why you really don't rate him? he is for me a very good runner of the ball, makes bags of yards, is very good in defence and makes a good impact off the bench, like someone previously said, he changed the tone of the game when coming off the bench against Sheffield.

if you can quote statistics to prove me wrong then I will stand corrected (said the man in the orthopedic shoes!)
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:22 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5472
Location: east east hull
robinrovers10 wrote:
Can you add further why you really don't rate him? he is for me a very good runner of the ball, makes bags of yards, is very good in defence and makes a good impact off the bench, like someone previously said, he changed the tone of the game when coming off the bench against Sheffield.

if you can quote statistics to prove me wrong then I will stand corrected (said the man in the orthopedic shoes!)

Every time I watch him he seems to me to make no impact at all I seem to be in the minority on this so I'll take a good look at the next game
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:43 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 514
fun time frankie wrote:
Every time I watch him he seems to me to make no impact at all I seem to be in the minority on this so I'll take a good look at the next game



We have played 5 matches. I presume you and roverswall have both been present on at least some occasions. I agree with him. You have obviously been watching Mulhern to make the statement that he makes no impact at all. It just goes to show how we can physically see the same thing but mentally interpret it in different ways.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:05 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1098
fun time frankie wrote:
Every time I watch him he seems to me to make no impact at all I seem to be in the minority on this so I'll take a good look at the next game

I have the perfect solution for you in this regard. Click on link below:

https://www.specsavers.co.uk/offers/2-for-1
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:26 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5472
Location: east east hull
Pickering Red wrote:
I have the perfect solution for you in this regard. Click on link below:

https://www.specsavers.co.uk/offers/2-for-1

For the record I've been to all 5 games this season and didn't even realise we'd signed the new Sam Burgess :D Mulhearn reminds me of the fat kid at school who you just used to give the ball to and he'd run through the opposition now that worked in u10s u11s u12s and u13s but after that they became less effective until they didn't get in the team anymore
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:03 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1098
I'm not sure what point your trying to make here Frankie, but this season I have seen a big improvement in Robbie Mulhearn over last in impact and contribution terms.

I have just watched the Sheffield game in full again on Hull KR.TV today as I'm a bit of a Saddo like that. It gives an alternative side on perspective of the same game that I can't get when I watch it from behind or in front on a Sunday. You see things differently like who misses tackles and who is greedy by not passing. You can see offside and study ruck infringements and wonder why we don't compete better for high balls.

Again for me, Mulhearn had a good game and was a good impact forward once again off the bench. Compared to Horne and Salter he looked different class but not as good as Scruton, who has been a welcome revelation.

Also Bobby Blair put a huge and effective defensive stint in and made a few long yardage carries, so perhaps can't understand why people (including me) are on his case this year.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: hezza1969, Keith_Lard, Paul_HKR, Pickering Red, redmuzza, rover 2000, roversmad, SirStan, Uppo58 and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,8982,22775,8204,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}