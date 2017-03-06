mean_machine wrote: I truly can't understand the pessimism on this thread. We are averaging 50 points a game at home, conceding on average less then 16 points a game and playing in some terrible conditions.



We don't actually need to get out of 2nd gear, and when the team needs to i.e in a reaction to a team getting at us we are blowing teams away.



The game is allowed to be slower at this level and we are most effective with quick play the balls, super league refs will allow for quicker play the balls and give us a chance to get a roll on.



No point in going 100% every single game and burning out come business end. We are clearly going to walk this league to may as well experiment and try different things while we can until things heat up and get exciting.

I agree to a point. My one worry is that we won't be tested until it really matters. At the moment when we are poor we are still more or less on top and when we look ok we're blowing teams away. I'm hoping that doesn't breed either complacency, instill bad habits or not show us were we really are. Not sure how we solve that issue as the next game could potentially be the biggest blow out yet.I'm expecting Fev and Toulouse away to be bigger challenges but I think a decent cup run and a draw at a middle to low end SL team could be our best bet