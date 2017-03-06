I truly can't understand the pessimism on this thread. We are averaging 50 points a game at home, conceding on average less then 16 points a game and playing in some terrible conditions.
We don't actually need to get out of 2nd gear, and when the team needs to i.e in a reaction to a team getting at us we are blowing teams away.
The game is allowed to be slower at this level and we are most effective with quick play the balls, super league refs will allow for quicker play the balls and give us a chance to get a roll on.
No point in going 100% every single game and burning out come business end. We are clearly going to walk this league to may as well experiment and try different things while we can until things heat up and get exciting.
