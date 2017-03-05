fun time frankie wrote: I thought Blair went ok today got to give him some slack as he carried the team last year I really don't rate Mulhearn we definitely need another big prop we haven't really got a kicking game and I can't understand why Moss was dropped

Being in the North Stand, I kept mixing up Mulhern and Abdull in the second half when they were running towards us. Those bloody dyed blond haircuts are confusing. Goose needs to complain to the tonsorial standards police.On the evidence of today and this season, I think you are being harsh on Mulhern, Frankie. He's improving all the time. True, he's no line breaker or offloader but he's enthusiastic with good defence and leg drive. Definitely worth a bench spot.Sheens said post match that he as good as drew a straw today to rest either Moss or Shaw and Moss lost out. Part of his rotation strategy to get minutes into some players in the absence of a reserve comp allegedly. He won't send them out on loan either. Perhaps the aim was also to get starting minutes and game time into Cockayne to assess his suitability to start in future. Next week, he says Shaw will make way for Moss apparently. Reckon Quinlan could be rested to make way for Moss at FB in the CC game in a fortnight.