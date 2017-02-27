WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes for Sunday

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:18 pm
R.B.A
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3804
Round 4 was a definite improvement on round 1 so there is no question we are heading in the right direction. So long as those steady improvements continue (and there will be some bumps along the way) then I'm very confident that we will be ready for the bottom Super League teams when we meet them.
The Moss/Quinlan/Abdull debates will continue all year I reckon and their best positions but for the time being I would leave them where they are, allow the team to gel and try to get the best out of them. Its pretty clear that we need to get the ball in Moss' hands as often as possible in space and I think that Tim Sheens is smart enough to realise that and make it happen whatever position he is playing.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:53 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 157
radio Humberside reporting that Cockayne, Kavanagh and Horne to play on Sunday

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:27 am
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 416
Game day.ready for a pint and another improved performance. On paper the weakest team we have played so far? Score could be anything

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:10 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9683
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
craig hkr wrote:
Game day.ready for a pint and another improved performance. On paper the weakest team we have played so far? Score could be anything


There we are, tempting fate with a smoky come-hither glance, fluttered lashes, lip pout, curled finger and dress slit to the thigh. :D

Superstitious, I know.

Tbf, 'score could be anything' gives us an out when Sheffield, now inevitably, run in their sixteenth try.

Another win and just keep building, I hope.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:36 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11319
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Well that was a fairly horrible game, particularly the first forty.

Every game is endless spoiling tactics and referee's allowing it. I could have made a cup of tea in the time some of the Sheffield players took to clear the ruck.

We were extremely complacent in the first half, poor energy, passive at contact and very little creativity. Fair enough it was a very cold day, it was raining and the pitch looked pretty heavy but Sheffield managed about five line breaks to our one.

I don't know what's wrong with Bobby Blair but he looks completely uninterested, Greenwood is also very very casual. What should be the best second row partnership in the competition is way off at the moment.

Early days and it's all about getting to the cacky eights but there's a lot of work for Sheens to do with this team.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:28 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 642
Well it seems Sheens shares my view about Moss with him being dropped. Or it could be that the conditions better suited Charlie than Moss.

First 30 mins were very lazy today although forward passes and a ref not keeping up with the game didn't help. Still waiting for a full 80 minutes of concentration. That stated, another big win.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:29 pm
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 60
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Well that was a fairly horrible game, particularly the first forty.

Every game is endless spoiling tactics and referee's allowing it. I could have made a cup of tea in the time some of the Sheffield players took to clear the ruck.

We were extremely complacent in the first half, poor energy, passive at contact and very little creativity. Fair enough it was a very cold day, it was raining and the pitch looked pretty heavy but Sheffield managed about five line breaks to our one.

I don't know what's wrong with Bobby Blair but he looks completely uninterested, Greenwood is also very very casual. What should be the best second row partnership in the competition is way off at the moment.

Early days and it's all about getting to the cacky eights but there's a lot of work for Sheens to do with this team.


I like the challenges the Championship brings – spoiling tactics, pedestrian PTBs etc – and the big physical packs of the opposition who seem intent on knocking Rovers blocks off! Reminds me of bygone days of your Casey’s, Burtons and Skerrets.

I’ve seen a lot of the championship over the past 2-3 seasons, so know Rovers will get this every week so the sooner they wise up to it the better. I believe today we actually saw a major stride forward in Rovers coming to terms with this league - for the first time they dominated the middle of the park - Scruton, Donno and Lunt had cracking games.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:33 pm
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 60
Gallanteer wrote:
Well it seems Sheens shares my view about Moss with him being dropped. Or it could be that the conditions better suited Charlie than Moss.


Sheens says it was a toss of a coin between Moss or Shaw, nothing to do with performance, more about rotation. Shaw will not play against Dewsbury, Moss will return.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:35 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1095
Tough conditions. Our enthusiasm in the first half hour was zero. We could have been 20 plus points in arrears to a better team.

Admired the way Chisholm singlehandedly almost played Sheffield into the ascendancy in that first half as if he had a point to prove to Sheens and others at Hull KR. He faded like his team as the game went on.

Thought our forwards laid a good platform through the middle with Donno and Scruton outstanding followed by Lunt, Clarkson and Mulhern. Blair and Greenwood anonymous again. Kavanagh ain't no Mitch Clark on that showing, but he looks rusty. Will get better.

Odd flashes of brilliance from all the backs but guilty of overplaying again and the final ball was rubbish, meaning we bombed another 4 tries at least. The kicking game was bang average.

Happy with another half century of points and the second half nilling. Referee is only 21 and useless on that performance. Was it me or did the Sheffield right winger with the sunshine roof look about 50?
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:55 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 157
We are now 5 games in and it's about time we started to see level of game management.
Sheffield out enthused us and had a greater energy level in that first half.
We were crying out for someone to start turning them around with a controlled kicking game. Instead we tried to beat them down the middle with one man rugby.
No one on the field seems capable of orchestrating changes to combat what teams are producing against us.
If we don't start to gel soon, Easter will be our first disappointment of the season.
c}