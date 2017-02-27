Tough conditions. Our enthusiasm in the first half hour was zero. We could have been 20 plus points in arrears to a better team.



Admired the way Chisholm singlehandedly almost played Sheffield into the ascendancy in that first half as if he had a point to prove to Sheens and others at Hull KR. He faded like his team as the game went on.



Thought our forwards laid a good platform through the middle with Donno and Scruton outstanding followed by Lunt, Clarkson and Mulhern. Blair and Greenwood anonymous again. Kavanagh ain't no Mitch Clark on that showing, but he looks rusty. Will get better.



Odd flashes of brilliance from all the backs but guilty of overplaying again and the final ball was rubbish, meaning we bombed another 4 tries at least. The kicking game was bang average.



Happy with another half century of points and the second half nilling. Referee is only 21 and useless on that performance. Was it me or did the Sheffield right winger with the sunshine roof look about 50?