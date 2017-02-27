Sandro II Terrorista wrote: Well that was a fairly horrible game, particularly the first forty.



Every game is endless spoiling tactics and referee's allowing it. I could have made a cup of tea in the time some of the Sheffield players took to clear the ruck.



We were extremely complacent in the first half, poor energy, passive at contact and very little creativity. Fair enough it was a very cold day, it was raining and the pitch looked pretty heavy but Sheffield managed about five line breaks to our one.



I don't know what's wrong with Bobby Blair but he looks completely uninterested, Greenwood is also very very casual. What should be the best second row partnership in the competition is way off at the moment.



Early days and it's all about getting to the cacky eights but there's a lot of work for Sheens to do with this team.

I like the challenges the Championship brings – spoiling tactics, pedestrian PTBs etc – and the big physical packs of the opposition who seem intent on knocking Rovers blocks off! Reminds me of bygone days of your Casey’s, Burtons and Skerrets.I’ve seen a lot of the championship over the past 2-3 seasons, so know Rovers will get this every week so the sooner they wise up to it the better. I believe today we actually saw a major stride forward in Rovers coming to terms with this league - for the first time they dominated the middle of the park - Scruton, Donno and Lunt had cracking games.