Round 4 was a definite improvement on round 1 so there is no question we are heading in the right direction. So long as those steady improvements continue (and there will be some bumps along the way) then I'm very confident that we will be ready for the bottom Super League teams when we meet them.

The Moss/Quinlan/Abdull debates will continue all year I reckon and their best positions but for the time being I would leave them where they are, allow the team to gel and try to get the best out of them. Its pretty clear that we need to get the ball in Moss' hands as often as possible in space and I think that Tim Sheens is smart enough to realise that and make it happen whatever position he is playing.