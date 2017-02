Paul_HKR wrote: After four games in, its probably unfair and premature to say this but yesterday was the ideal stage for Abdull to dominate the middle of the park but he just fizzled out? Yet, in the first half he had his best spell? I remain unconvinced he is the half back Rovers need for the Mid8s.

Abdul as always blown hot and cold where ever he has played. At Doncaster last season they couldn't work him out and didn't know which player was going to take the field. Featherstone dittoThis is one of the main reasons Hull have sent him out on loan. This season he is looking much leaner and fitter, and has put in some very good performances.I thought yesterday he played really well in first half and did the same as the rest of the team in the second ( errors and let Oldham slow us down).He needs time to develop and find consistency, if he doesn't. a spell on the bench with Quiinlan to the half's and Moss or Charlie to F.B. is an option.