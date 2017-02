Just like to say a big thanks to HKR for the welcome at the game yesterday, brilliant stewards and supporters who had a natter with our small band in the Colin Hutton stand, great to see your fans walking out from there applauding the Oldham fans and also the players at the end of the game.



As for the match,well that's the worst we will play all season I hope,game had gone after 15 mins and we never got out of the blocks. Impressive line speed and play the ball speed from your lads all game. Best side in this division by a mile. Good luck for the rest of the season and see you at Bower Fold for the return fixture when hopefully we will put a better display on!