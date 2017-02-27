Burtons Forearm wrote: First 30 mins into the wind was very good.

Second half a mess at times...no patience. The defence was good. They didn't make a break.

Quinlan and Hefernan barely saw the ball.

The kicking game remains a concern. Terrible execution. To get promoted the kicking game has to improve dramatically.

Despite the score we know little else at this stage than were a positive work in progress.

Lunt man of the match for me. Abdul and Scruton the next best.

Any news on Clark?

Pretty good assessment is that, especially regarding the kicking. Think we need to vary it up a bit, no seen an attempted 40/20 yet, yesterdays wind was perfect.From what ive heard from Sheens, he seems to have a different outlook on kicking, especially regards kicking into the in goal area