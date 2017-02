Pickering Red wrote: The wind was brutal today.



Abdull my MOM, closely followed your Donno and Lunt. We bombed opportunities for more points and caught white line fever again in the second half, lacking composure and vision in the process. Defence was excellent as was forward momentum. Yes, Oldham were poor but we knackered them out in the first half hour playing against a gale force wind, completing at almost 100%. Job well done.

Didn't see what Scruton did to warrant his sin binning. Referee was cack but fair.

I went with Abdull for mom, hard to pick as it was a good team effort where no one stood out as such. Scruton chicken winged the player, was so blatant but the lino still had to tell the ref, could have been straight red. Went a bit dumb 2nd half but by far best performance of the year.