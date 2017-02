Pickering Red wrote: I am annoyed by some fans expecting us to dole out 50 point thrashing to the likes of Oldham and Rochdale. Very disrespectful and misguided.



There are surprise results in our sport week in week out. To illustrate, explain this if you can:



Middle 8s last year, we wallop London away by scoring over 50 points. London beat Salford away the following week. We nearly lose to Fev away who had been hammered by London and all an sundry earlier in the M8s. We lose to Salford in the MPG.



If I take the same sort of blinkered and simplistic approach to the game as some of my fellow colleagues have, why didn't we wallop Fev by 100 and Salford by 70 in the MPG?



Also we dry bummed Cas away last year in arguably our best performance of the season. Hard to believe they are the team that many are tipping to break into SL top 4 and win trophies in SL. On that basis, the same simplistic approach should mean we are good enough for top 4 in SL therefore.



C*#p comes in many forms. Performance and consistency takes time. Patience and honesty is required from the team and fans.

You could hen peck lots of results from last season to suit any agenda. My point is the here and now. I'm not bothered what Leigh did, different team different season. I can more or less guarantee if we complete sets at a good percentage and cut out daft mistakes (both attack and defence), then I will be very disappointed (AGAINST OLDHAM) if we don't rack up a few points.I am giving Oldham all my respect, but after last seasons disaster, we need to be dominating this league, I am not buying into this "give us 6 or 7 games" malarkey. We are full time and there are no excuses.