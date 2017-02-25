|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 73
Location: East Hull
|
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 502
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham
In view of our advantages over Oldham, some of which you have highlighted, we should be a much better team. Whether we are or not we will know about 5pm tomorrow. I guess the Burnley fans felt the same about Lincoln last week and they are four divisions apart not playing in the same league.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 198
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham
maybe not just yet, but certainly by the time the middle 8s come around we should be, but if we cannot then we wont be good enough , a bit early for hidings
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 802
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham
To summarize.....I'll squeem and squeem unless we win by loads...
Reality check....current and ex high level superleague players...whose squad is that? Lunt and.....who else in our squad was a high level superleague player?
I'm sorry to inform you but you read like your a sharks fan.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:53 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1366
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
|
Burtons Forearm wrote:
To summarize.....I'll squeem and squeem unless we win by loads...
Reality check....current and ex high level superleague players...whose squad is that? Lunt and.....who else in our squad was a high level superleague player?
I'm sorry to inform you but you read like your a sharks fan.
What a load of piffle you post sometimes. Heaven forbid we should have a different point of view to yourself. I myself echo a lot he says. Do you think Wigan or saints, wire would be happy to beat Rochdale by ten. And just be happy with three from three. Won on crap performances??
Absolutely not. The way we are playing 'right now' granted wouldn't beat a crap Widnes side.
It's the likes of us who knew what was happening last season before it happened that have a balenced view (if sometimes morbid) on things.
A 50 point haul is the minimum for us tomorrow. Another performance like Rochdale I cannot accept.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:06 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 802
|
Hessle rover wrote:
What a load of piffle you post sometimes. Heaven forbid we should have a different point of view to yourself. I myself echo a lot he says. Do you think Wigan or saints, wire would be happy to beat Rochdale by ten. And just be happy with three from three. Won on crap performances??
Absolutely not. The way we are playing 'right now' granted wouldn't beat a crap Widnes side.
It's the likes of us who knew what was happening last season before it happened that have a balenced view (if sometimes morbid) on things.
A 50 point haul is the minimum for us tomorrow. Another performance like Rochdale I cannot accept.
We aren't Wigan or Saints. We are are 3 games into building a whole new team.
My views on our team last year are all there to check over and at what stage I started to believe we were in a relegation fight.
It's a forum......for discussing opinions.
I can understand fans disappointments after games, the horrors that go with being relegated etc but I can't tolerate this ' We're a big club 'we should be scoring 50 every week' ' snobishness.. It's what has made the Sharks the great under achievers of the superleague era.
Read a little of the other threads. Leigh didn't hammer teams each week. One of the games greatest coaches is 240 minutes into his tenure against opposition coaches and players who want their say about the result and you won't 'accept' another victory like last week (away at the league leaders).
Is this the type of attitude that got Ranieri sacked?
More piffle later...
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 53
|
I don't mind a close score as long as Rovers win the battle and bank the 2pts!
Winning ugly doesn't matter in the 23 game structure, something Leigh did with aplomb last season. However, we do need to see improvements as the season progresses but I don't consider hammering teams as a mark of progress. For me, it opens the door to complacency, so give me hard battles throughout the season, this will keep Rovers honest.
TBH I am enjoying the Championship and its different challenges - its like a breath of fresh air (but only for one season please).
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 802
|
Paul_HKR wrote:
I don't mind a close score as long as Rovers win the battle and bank the 2pts!
Winning ugly doesn't matter in the 23 game structure, something Leigh did with aplomb last season. However, we do need to see improvements as the season progresses but I don't consider hammering teams as a mark of progress. For me, it opens the door to complacency, so give me hard battles throughout the season, this will keep Rovers honest.
TBH I am enjoying the Championship and its different challenges - its like a breath of fresh air (but only for one season please).
Ditto.
There are some good players in this league. Why more aren't given a superleague chance I don't know
Didn't the 2015 Leigh team hammer a lot of opposition during the season then fell of the horse in the play offs. Won 1or 2 games if I remember correctly.
Last edited by Burtons Forearm
on Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:20 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 148
|
I will be interested to see how Abdul plays today without Addy on the pitch. I've seen them play 3 times now (once at Leeds) and they seem to stifle each others game.
Both run a simular line for the second ball and can often be seen tackling or blocking the same player.
Abdul will have more opportunity today to play a free role with Donaldson tackling up the middle and hopefully will grasp it with both hands.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:29 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 73
Location: East Hull
|
Burtons Forearm wrote:
To summarize.....I'll squeem and squeem unless we win by loads...
Reality check....current and ex high level superleague players...whose squad is that? Lunt and.....who else in our squad was a high level superleague player?
I'm sorry to inform you but you read like your a sharks fan.
I meant players who have played competitive rugby in super league for good teams, these include
Lunt (gf winner)
Scruton (gf winner)
Ellis
Quinlan
Cockayne
Horne (cc winner)
Hodgeson
Abdul (to a small degree)
Blair
Kavagnah
Clarkson (gf winner)
Then there is the kids who have played good level Aussie in Heffernan, JBF, Moss and Clark.
My point was our squad is by far superior to Oldhams. They would be lucky to have a team who have played 10 super league games throughout there full squad
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!