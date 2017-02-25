Hessle rover wrote: What a load of piffle you post sometimes. Heaven forbid we should have a different point of view to yourself. I myself echo a lot he says. Do you think Wigan or saints, wire would be happy to beat Rochdale by ten. And just be happy with three from three. Won on crap performances??

Absolutely not. The way we are playing 'right now' granted wouldn't beat a crap Widnes side.

It's the likes of us who knew what was happening last season before it happened that have a balenced view (if sometimes morbid) on things.

A 50 point haul is the minimum for us tomorrow. Another performance like Rochdale I cannot accept.

We aren't Wigan or Saints. We are are 3 games into building a whole new team.My views on our team last year are all there to check over and at what stage I started to believe we were in a relegation fight.It's a forum......for discussing opinions.I can understand fans disappointments after games, the horrors that go with being relegated etc but I can't tolerate this ' We're a big club 'we should be scoring 50 every week' ' snobishness.. It's what has made the Sharks the great under achievers of the superleague era.Read a little of the other threads. Leigh didn't hammer teams each week. One of the games greatest coaches is 240 minutes into his tenure against opposition coaches and players who want their say about the result and you won't 'accept' another victory like last week (away at the league leaders).Is this the type of attitude that got Ranieri sacked?More piffle later...