WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes for Sunday

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Changes for Sunday

 
Post a reply

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:06 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 72
Location: East Hull
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:59 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 502
robinrovers10 wrote:
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham


In view of our advantages over Oldham, some of which you have highlighted, we should be a much better team. Whether we are or not we will know about 5pm tomorrow. I guess the Burnley fans felt the same about Lincoln last week and they are four divisions apart not playing in the same league.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:17 pm
rover 2000 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 198
robinrovers10 wrote:
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham
maybe not just yet, but certainly by the time the middle 8s come around we should be, but if we cannot then we wont be good enough , a bit early for hidings
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:42 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 798
robinrovers10 wrote:
Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham



To summarize.....I'll squeem and squeem unless we win by loads...

Reality check....current and ex high level superleague players...whose squad is that? Lunt and.....who else in our squad was a high level superleague player?

I'm sorry to inform you but you read like your a sharks fan.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, ComeOnYouUll, roversmad and 69 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,4832,03175,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}