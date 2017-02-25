Once again, come on! with all due respect to the Oldham lads who train for no more than 6 hours a week, we shouldn't be happy with nothing less then a comprehensive 50+ hiding. I'm getting a bit fed up with the lack of reality checks people need. We have a full time squad of young players, a lot of ex and current high level super league players, we shouldn't be happy with winning and winning only. We need to start punishing teams like we did in 2006. On paper we have a better squad then we did then, the level is more or less the same. I'm sorry if I sound like a kid with too many toys but we need to realise that we are much much better then teams like Oldham