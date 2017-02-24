WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:46 pm
No Addy, Lawler or Salter for Sunday. So Charlie, Milton and Disco Dave added. Would think Donaldson starting at 13 and Cockayne on the bench.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:10 pm
Milton at loose man?

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:35 pm
Milton for me, I presume Hodgy and Charlie cover for the wing if Abdull unfit, I would personally prefer to give Oakes a go.
Quinlan to halves Moss to full back

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:31 pm
Sheens has said Donaldson will start in place of Addy.

I hope Milton is on the bench as cover for Lunt/back row.

Charlie & Hodgson would be my 18 & 19.

Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:35 pm
Lawler is injured and Salter's only had one short spell vs London, so I guess the one that jumps out is Addy.

The back row have all been a bit quiet but he's not stood out in a negative way. Maybe he's got a knock?

If Donaldson is at LF, then I assume Milton is in pole position for a bench spot. I did wonder if Abdull might go to LF, Quinlan to SO and Moss to FB, making room for Cockayne or Hodgson on the wing. Probably unnecessarily disruptive though, for all that we've been hit and miss so far.

Edit - Addy has a hamstring injury. I should have looked at the Rovers site.
Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:26 pm
I think it's about time Oakes was given ago instead of hodgson or cockayne
Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:30 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
I think it's about time Oakes was given ago instead of hodgson or cockayne

He'll be behind Butler-Fleming when he is fit and possibly Wardill later this season when he is fit as well.

Sheens has confirmed he will pick Cockayne this weekend on the bench and use him in a utility role.
Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:40 pm
Sheens also confirmed (Hull KR.TV interview) that Donno will be a straight swap for Addy at starting LF.

I reckon bench will be Clarkson, Cockayne, Kavanagh, Mulhern. Milton 18th man. I hope Milton gets the nod ahead of Horne soon.
Re: Changes for Sunday

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:50 pm
Oldham's squad: http://www.roughyeds.co.uk/the-team/1st-team/

Jamal Chisholm is a two-time fastest man in RL, and Ben Davies once caught my eye on Sky while on loan at Cas about 4 years ago. They've got no dual reg players this week due to injury problems at Hudds.

Win first. A bonus would be scoring first and keeping them below 20 points.
c}