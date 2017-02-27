Lazy, lazy journalism.

Jemmo's slant was the only interesting thing in it (almost) when he contributed.



What is it with three lots of "We would like to welcome blah, blah, blah and their fans to the Keepmoat"?

The chairman, CEO and coach don't have to do it in triplicate!

The latter two I would suggest need to write things less generic ... more relevant and interesting to fans.



Christ, we know who we are playing.

We don't want the bleeding obvious, which let's face it is just padding/filler.



The production of the programme shouldn't be just a chore. It's a vehicle for the club.



People don't buy it because it is almost done in proforma fashion on a computer ... just fill in the name of the visiting club and it's ready for printing.

That is NOT a programme.



People should be interested enough to buy it, not knowing what it will contain.



Obviously I am exaggerating for effect, there was other stuff in there on Mike Worrincy and a bit on Myton too.



A few more opinion pieces might help.

Jemmo has knowledge of this area, he knows what is needed.



We bought one for the Myton game ... how hard is it to put player numbers in it?



A bit disrespectful to the fans to give them just a list of names.