Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:19 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6163
Dons News has just lost the plot on total rl , repeating several items from earlier in Feb.

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:07 pm
Moonlight
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2580
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Wow that took some doing. Bit of a hiccup or what?

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:15 am
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16455
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
weighman wrote:
Dons News has just lost the plot on total rl , repeating several items from earlier in Feb.


Adds weight to my theory it's a programme not a person

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:44 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6163
The truth is out there .

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:44 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16499
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Profundity ... what next? :D
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16455
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Lets sort the programme out next

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:39 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16499
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Lazy, lazy journalism.
Jemmo's slant was the only interesting thing in it (almost) when he contributed.

What is it with three lots of "We would like to welcome blah, blah, blah and their fans to the Keepmoat"?
The chairman, CEO and coach don't have to do it in triplicate!
The latter two I would suggest need to write things less generic ... more relevant and interesting to fans.

Christ, we know who we are playing.
We don't want the bleeding obvious, which let's face it is just padding/filler.

The production of the programme shouldn't be just a chore. It's a vehicle for the club.

People don't buy it because it is almost done in proforma fashion on a computer ... just fill in the name of the visiting club and it's ready for printing.
That is NOT a programme.

People should be interested enough to buy it, not knowing what it will contain.

Obviously I am exaggerating for effect, there was other stuff in there on Mike Worrincy and a bit on Myton too.

A few more opinion pieces might help.
Jemmo has knowledge of this area, he knows what is needed.

We bought one for the Myton game ... how hard is it to put player numbers in it?

A bit disrespectful to the fans to give them just a list of names.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
