Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:12 pm
Quite by accident noted we have moved Hunslet home to 2/4/17 .

Do not enjoy being critical of the club but communication is still a problem:-
Eg 1) No announcement of 19 man squads .
2) Change of fixtures no announcement .
3) Have we signed a new player no announcement or denial !

Come on please keep us informed .

COYD

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:51 pm
weighman wrote:
Quite by accident noted we have moved Hunslet home to 2/4/17 .

Do not enjoy being critical of the club but communication is still a problem:-
Eg 1) No announcement of 19 man squads .
2) Change of fixtures no announcement .
3) Have we signed a new player no announcement or denial !

Come on please keep us informed .

COYD


Here are some posts Weighman that I have taken the liberty of copying from Total RL Fans site. Sick of asking for Dons News to post on this site as well. It can't be hard can it or does the club have a downer on this site?

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... s-charged/

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... ton-clash/ Squad for the Cup game

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... dons-deal/ Worrincy signs

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:20 pm
The official site has suddenly come to life .
Thank you !

My point Moonlight is the news should have been on the Official Site earlier in the week eg Worrincy , there was no squad news at all last week .

I agree with you about total rl fans , I do have a quick look every day for any news.

The Official site should be utilised more , that's my point ( in my humble opinion) , if we want to increase our fan base . Winning matches would be handy also.

COYD

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:18 pm
It's like a snub to this site ....
News like that was put on here not so long ago, but a change of personnel and/or attitude meant it went elsewhere, somewhere almost irrelevant in comparison to here IMHO.

Besides which, how long does it take to put a link on a site .... seconds.
So he/she could put it on both in seconds x2.
What's the problem?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:30 pm
Apart from a couple of seasons ago if memory serves me right and then for only a short period Dons news has never featured on here. We have to go fishing for club news. I like you Brian do not see any reason why what is put out on one site cannot be replicated. Someone in the media team needs to up their enthusiasm or their knowledge.

I don't want to be cynical why this site gets scant attention for putting news out by the club, but its getting harder not to be. They do not seem devoid of picking up tit bits when its needed :wink: so its alright to read whats on here but publish nowt.

PS

Dear Doncaster RL media team

NO ONE DEBATES ON THE DONCASTER SECTION OF TOTAL RL FANS - TRY PUTTING ITEMS ON THIS SITE.

and repeat.

Re: Fixture change / Lack of communication

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:37 pm
He did feature, or his predecessor did.
Also we had a short lived dialogue with one of the PR blokes re suggestions and the like.
But I think he didn't last.
People come and go at Club Doncaster.

It's all my fault!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

c}