Apart from a couple of seasons ago if memory serves me right and then for only a short period Dons news has never featured on here. We have to go fishing for club news. I like you Brian do not see any reason why what is put out on one site cannot be replicated. Someone in the media team needs to up their enthusiasm or their knowledge.I don't want to be cynical why this site gets scant attention for putting news out by the club, but its getting harder not to be. They do not seem devoid of picking up tit bits when its neededso its alright to read whats on here but publish nowt.PSDear Doncaster RL media teamNO ONE DEBATES ON THE DONCASTER SECTION OF TOTAL RL FANS - TRY PUTTING ITEMS ON THIS SITE.and repeat.