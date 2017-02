weighman wrote: Quite by accident noted we have moved Hunslet home to 2/4/17 .



Do not enjoy being critical of the club but communication is still a problem:-

Eg 1) No announcement of 19 man squads .

2) Change of fixtures no announcement .

3) Have we signed a new player no announcement or denial !



Come on please keep us informed .



COYD

Here are some posts Weighman that I have taken the liberty of copying from Total RL Fans site. Sick of asking for Dons News to post on this site as well. It can't be hard can it or does the club have a downer on this site? http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... ton-clash/ Squad for the Cup game http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... dons-deal/ Worrincy signs