Quite by accident noted we have moved Hunslet home to 2/4/17 .
Do not enjoy being critical of the club but communication is still a problem:-
Eg 1) No announcement of 19 man squads .
2) Change of fixtures no announcement .
3) Have we signed a new player no announcement or denial !
Come on please keep us informed .
COYD
Do not enjoy being critical of the club but communication is still a problem:-
Eg 1) No announcement of 19 man squads .
2) Change of fixtures no announcement .
3) Have we signed a new player no announcement or denial !
Come on please keep us informed .
COYD