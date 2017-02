Towns88 wrote: Do you think he's good enough to play for NZ?

Not really, but if there was a huge injury list, starting with incumbent Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, and going through possible substitutes like Peta Hiku, Jordan Kahu, Jason Nightingale, Tuimoala Lolohea, etc. he could get asked out of desperation. He is not a bad player, but he had bad luck in being placed behind a star at every club he went to, including now at Manly where he is cover for the Serbian heritage Tom Trbojevic.