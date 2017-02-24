Huddersfield1895 wrote: Ikram Butt did for London.

I'm surprised we haven't had more players from the British Asia communities playing out game, but Soccer hasn't had many neither.

I think has a lot to do with the family values. The Asian community always want the best especially for the males, I played with an Asian lad in the under 15's he was superb, big strong played second row and was lightning quick for his size. His techniques in passing and tackling were also superb. The issue he then had was as it was coming close to GCSE time his dad stopped him playing to concentrate on school and his exams thus being taken away from the game never to return. Obviously this is the age players start coming into their own a little more, it certainly would have been interesting had he been allowed to stay playing