Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:08 pm
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1171
I have a feeling that there will be few more with similar backgrounds finding their way into Rugby League
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-39064164

Re: Said Jamal

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:19 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 260
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
I have a feeling that there will be few more with similar backgrounds finding their way into Rugby League
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-39064164


Not so sure to be honest. West Yorkshire has had a pretty big British Asian community for a while yet I can't remember anyone from that background playing in Super League.

Re: Said Jamal

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:53 pm
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1171
jakeyg95 wrote:
Not so sure to be honest. West Yorkshire has had a pretty big British Asian community for a while yet I can't remember anyone from that background playing in Super League.

Ikram Butt did for London.
I'm surprised we haven't had more players from the British Asia communities playing out game, but Soccer hasn't had many neither.

Re: Said Jamal

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:28 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 893
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
Ikram Butt did for London.
I'm surprised we haven't had more players from the British Asia communities playing out game, but Soccer hasn't had many neither.


I think has a lot to do with the family values. The Asian community always want the best especially for the males, I played with an Asian lad in the under 15's he was superb, big strong played second row and was lightning quick for his size. His techniques in passing and tackling were also superb. The issue he then had was as it was coming close to GCSE time his dad stopped him playing to concentrate on school and his exams thus being taken away from the game never to return. Obviously this is the age players start coming into their own a little more, it certainly would have been interesting had he been allowed to stay playing

Re: Said Jamal

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:53 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 18
Location: Keighley
In Keighley we've got a pretty big Asian community but I've never seen any down at cougar park and they were always reluctant to get involved when we played rugby at school in PE. Don't know why but it's just not a sport they have any interest in.

Re: Said Jamal

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:58 pm
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13844
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Phil Hassan played for Leeds but not in SL, his parents live round the corner
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Said Jamal

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:50 pm
Zuider
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 10:12 pm
Posts: 145
Location: Herefordshire
Good luck to the lad. Hope he can make a career out of it.

Re: Said Jamal

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:06 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4057
Location: Carcassonne, France
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
I have a feeling that there will be few more with similar backgrounds finding their way into Rugby League
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-39064164


There is another Afghan, born in Pakistan, named Omar Slaimankhel, who has played for New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and is now at Manly Sea Eagles feeder club, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Omar is a full back who can also play wing. His parents fled Afghanistan for Pakistan, and then moved to New Zealand when Omar was just two years old. (He is now 25). His turbulent past means that he is eligible to play for New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan in rugby league. It will be his decision to choose which country he feels loyalty to.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

c}