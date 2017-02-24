|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:19 pm
Not so sure to be honest. West Yorkshire has had a pretty big British Asian community for a while yet I can't remember anyone from that background playing in Super League.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:53 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
Not so sure to be honest. West Yorkshire has had a pretty big British Asian community for a while yet I can't remember anyone from that background playing in Super League.
Ikram Butt did for London.
I'm surprised we haven't had more players from the British Asia communities playing out game, but Soccer hasn't had many neither.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:28 am
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
Ikram Butt did for London.
I'm surprised we haven't had more players from the British Asia communities playing out game, but Soccer hasn't had many neither.
I think has a lot to do with the family values. The Asian community always want the best especially for the males, I played with an Asian lad in the under 15's he was superb, big strong played second row and was lightning quick for his size. His techniques in passing and tackling were also superb. The issue he then had was as it was coming close to GCSE time his dad stopped him playing to concentrate on school and his exams thus being taken away from the game never to return. Obviously this is the age players start coming into their own a little more, it certainly would have been interesting had he been allowed to stay playing
Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:53 pm
In Keighley we've got a pretty big Asian community but I've never seen any down at cougar park and they were always reluctant to get involved when we played rugby at school in PE. Don't know why but it's just not a sport they have any interest in.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:58 pm
Phil Hassan played for Leeds but not in SL, his parents live round the corner
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:50 pm
Good luck to the lad. Hope he can make a career out of it.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:06 pm
There is another Afghan, born in Pakistan, named Omar Slaimankhel, who has played for New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and is now at Manly Sea Eagles feeder club, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.
Omar is a full back who can also play wing. His parents fled Afghanistan for Pakistan, and then moved to New Zealand when Omar was just two years old. (He is now 25). His turbulent past means that he is eligible to play for New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan in rugby league. It will be his decision to choose which country he feels loyalty to.
