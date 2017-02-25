|
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I think that's pushing it a bit t.b.h, don't you?
When in living memory have St's been rock bottom?
Never say never. My reply was aimed at the cockwomble Haggerty.
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?
Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:47 am
When would you ever need Jean Capdouze? Well we've won one of the two games he said we'd win this season!
Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:17 pm
Free-scoring winger
redex113 wrote:
I do believe Leigh have contacted Carol Vorderman in regards to operating the scoreboard.
She finished off with a conundrum....... HGIEL NOW
..
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:29 pm
mapleyther wrote:
When would you ever need Jean Capdouze? Well we've won one of the two games he said we'd win this season!
I always expected Leigh to have an early upset or two.
I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages --- a dynamic combination that will put them in good stead in the second half of the regular season. The very young scrum half replacement is doing his best, but he lacks the experience of Matthew Smith.
Leigh will struggle as more established teams find their rhythm and combinations. St Helens at home against Leigh should be an easy win for St Helens.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:27 pm
The same fages who was a complete liability in defence on Friday?? Saints are gonna struggle
Englands Ashes
Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:32 pm
Free-scoring winger
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I always expected Leigh to have an early upset or two.
I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages --- a dynamic combination that will put them in good stead in the second half of the regular season. The very young scrum half replacement is doing his best, but he lacks the experience of Matthew Smith.
Leigh will struggle as more established teams find their rhythm and combinations. St Helens at home against Leigh should be an easy win for St Helens.
Tha knows nowt thee cappy.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:46 pm
Leigh's defence was superb last night, as for Saints ha ha ha ha ha garbage. Amor may be able to bully the young academy lads down at the club, thinking he's the big cheese. But Hock had him in his back pocket. If Roby wouldn't have played, the result could've been a lot worse. They wont win a thing with Cunningham in charge, who bizarrely in his interview after the match went on a babbling conversation about chickens.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:54 am
Look that's not enya wrote:
Leigh's defence was superb last night, as for Saints ha ha ha ha ha garbage. Amor may be able to bully the young academy lads down at the club, thinking he's the big cheese. But Hock had him in his back pocket. If Roby wouldn't have played, the result could've been a lot worse. They wont win a thing with Cunningham in charge, who bizarrely in his interview after the match went on a babbling conversation about chickens.
What did Keiron Cunningham have to say about chickens that was relevant to the game?
Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:36 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages ---
Do you mean Thé
odore Fages?
The laziness and disrespect shown by some posters is so tiresome.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:00 pm
Clearwing wrote:
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages ---
Do you mean Thé
odore Fages?
The laziness and disrespect shown by some posters is so tiresome.
And Saint Helens?
