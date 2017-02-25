WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:52 am
Bartholemew Smythe
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12835
Location: Somewhere
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I think that's pushing it a bit t.b.h, don't you?

When in living memory have St's been rock bottom?

Never say never. My reply was aimed at the cockwomble Haggerty.
Never say never. My reply was aimed at the cockwomble Haggerty.

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:47 am
mapleyther
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2313
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
Budgiezilla wrote:
Bless.....not many posts, is it because Leigh Centurions had a 'fantastic win tonight'. And where's Jean Capdouze when you need him ? :lol: :lol: :ROCKS:


When would you ever need Jean Capdouze? Well we've won one of the two games he said we'd win this season!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:17 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2158
Location: LEYTH
redex113 wrote:
I do believe Leigh have contacted Carol Vorderman in regards to operating the scoreboard.


:lol: :lol: :lol:

She finished off with a conundrum....... HGIEL NOW.. :lol:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
She finished off with a conundrum....... HGIEL NOW.. :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:29 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4065
Location: Carcassonne, France
mapleyther wrote:
When would you ever need Jean Capdouze? Well we've won one of the two games he said we'd win this season!


I always expected Leigh to have an early upset or two.

I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages --- a dynamic combination that will put them in good stead in the second half of the regular season. The very young scrum half replacement is doing his best, but he lacks the experience of Matthew Smith.

Leigh will struggle as more established teams find their rhythm and combinations. St Helens at home against Leigh should be an easy win for St Helens.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:27 pm
oggy123
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3219
Location: LEIGH
The same fages who was a complete liability in defence on Friday?? Saints are gonna struggle
Englands Ashes :)

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:32 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2158
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I always expected Leigh to have an early upset or two.

I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages --- a dynamic combination that will put them in good stead in the second half of the regular season. The very young scrum half replacement is doing his best, but he lacks the experience of Matthew Smith.

Leigh will struggle as more established teams find their rhythm and combinations. St Helens at home against Leigh should be an easy win for St Helens.



Tha knows nowt thee cappy.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
Tha knows nowt thee cappy.

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:46 pm
Look that's not enya

Joined: Thu Dec 18, 2014 2:33 am
Posts: 51
Leigh's defence was superb last night, as for Saints ha ha ha ha ha garbage. Amor may be able to bully the young academy lads down at the club, thinking he's the big cheese. But Hock had him in his back pocket. If Roby wouldn't have played, the result could've been a lot worse. They wont win a thing with Cunningham in charge, who bizarrely in his interview after the match went on a babbling conversation about chickens.

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:54 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4065
Location: Carcassonne, France
Look that's not enya wrote:
Leigh's defence was superb last night, as for Saints ha ha ha ha ha garbage. Amor may be able to bully the young academy lads down at the club, thinking he's the big cheese. But Hock had him in his back pocket. If Roby wouldn't have played, the result could've been a lot worse. They wont win a thing with Cunningham in charge, who bizarrely in his interview after the match went on a babbling conversation about chickens.


What did Keiron Cunningham have to say about chickens that was relevant to the game?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:36 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5712
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages ---


Do you mean Théodore Fages?

The laziness and disrespect shown by some posters is so tiresome.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:00 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1173
Clearwing wrote:
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I think that St Helens are struggling a bit this season, especially given the absence of Matthew Smith to partner Theodore Fages ---


Do you mean Théodore Fages?

The laziness and disrespect shown by some posters is so tiresome.


And Saint Helens?
c}